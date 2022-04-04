Female farmers from GB meet French envoy to ‘discuss opportunities in agriculture sector’

By Nisar Ali

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of female farmers from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) called on the Ambassador of France in Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, and his wife Camelia Galey, at their residence in Islamabad to discuss opportunities of in agriculture sector in GB on Saturday.

The meeting was organised by the France based Pakistani businessman Amjad Aziz Malvy while the women’s delegation was led by Ghulamullah Saqib, a deputy director in the agriculture department of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The ambassador expressed pleasures and appreciated the women for their crucial role in agricultural industry and promised to give a stand for GB farmers at the Diplomatic Enclave’s farmers stalls.

“We are very happy that educated women of GB are working in agriculture sector. We will support them at our level best,” the ambassador added.

While the women farmers of GB promised to the ambassador to present a bouquet of local flowers for the France Embassy on the Independence Day of France, that is observed on July 14. The flowers will be comprised of blue, white and red colours [The colours of France’s flag].

According to Malvy, both the ambassador and his wife are agriculture lovers and they would support uplifting the agriculture industry of GB. He further added that farmers of GB will be invited to France soon to train themselves about the usage of modern technologies of the agriculture industry so that they could adapt those skills in GB to enhance production; while building friendships and how-know of industry, the farmers of France will be invited to GB so the farmers from both sides could get benefit from each other.

“Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potential in both agriculture and tourism sectors,” he said, adding that they were interested to promote agriculture and the tourism sector.

“In Oct 2021, a French delegation, led by Honorary Investment Counselor in France Federico Juan Thomas Espana, visited GB to invest and promote skiing activities during winter. I was also part of the delegation,” he maintained, saying that the region’s economy would be geared up by uplifting both summer and winter activities.

