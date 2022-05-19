“Iqra Fund” to build Model Higher Secondary School for girls in Basha Valley

SKARDU/GILGIT: (PR) Iqra Fund, a US based non-profit organization’s delegation led by the organization’s CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Genevieve Walsh paid a courtesy call on Mr. Raja Azam Khan, Honorable Minister Education, Gilgit Baltistan on 15th of May 18, 2022, according to a press release.

During the meeting the two sides exchanged views on various aspects of Educational developments in Gilgit Baltistan and Iqra Fund’s contribution to promote girl’s education in the region for the last 10 years.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued partnership for the enrichment of the quality education from primary through higher secondary level. Views were also exchanged on hiring of highly qualified teachers and construction of the planned Iqra Fund Model Higher Secondary for Girls in Basha Valley.

Iqra Fund’s officials posing with GB Minister for Education, Raja Azam Shigri

The Minister Education thanked Dr. Genevieve for supporting education in the remote valleys of Baltistan and assured his full support for the organization.

The delegation included Mr. Pervez Sajjad, Country Director, Iqra Fund Pakistan and Mr. Ghulam Mohammad, Managing Director, Iqra Fund Baltistan Region.

The delegation reaffirmed the commitment to working closely with the Department of Education Gilgit Baltistan to support education especially for girls from primary through higher secondary school.

Earlier Dr. Genevieve visited Iqra Fund partnering schools and communities in Basho Valley and Basha valley of Baltistan region. Her delegation was warmly welcomed by the communities, students and teachers.

In her Pakistan visit concluding remarks Dr. Genevieve said, “I am deeply grateful for everyone who believed in our vision and invested in our model over the past 10 years. The 5,000 children we’ve supported are part of a generational change that will ripple beyond their villages – these children will change the future for Pakistan, and I believe the global geopolitical, economic, and environmental impacts will be seen in our lifetimes. But we have a lot of work to do in the years to come with millions of children in Pakistan still without access to education”

Iqra Fund establishes sustainable school systems, according to a press release, “by empowering marginalized communities to advocate for themselves and leverage government resources.”

Iqra Fund is planning to build the first ever model science higher secondary school for girls in the remote valley of Basha. The project will be completed during 2023-24.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the organization.

