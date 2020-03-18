Accelerate Prosperity launches “International Certificate on Entrepreneurship”

GILGIT: Accelerate Prosperity Pakistan has launched International Certificate on Entreprenuership (ICE) in collaboration with Altis School of Business, E4Impact foundation and KIU. Entrepreneurs completing our startup business incubation cycle will be eligible for an internationally accredited certificate on Entrepreneurship. Only entrepreneurs with new business ideas or early stage businesses are eligible for ICE.

Apply now for ICE: http://pk.accelerateprosperity.org/cycle-2020/new-ideas/