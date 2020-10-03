Iqra Fund and GB Education Dept sign MoU to expand partnership for children’s rights advocacy

GILGIT: (PR) The MoU signing ceremony held between Iqra Fund and Education and Special Education Department Government of Gilgit Baltistan on 30th September 2020 at Serena Hotel, Gilgit to further expand the partnership for advocating and promoting children’s rights to quality education (with focus on Gender parity) and community development in Gilgit Baltistan.

The MoU was signed by Additional Secretary of Education and Special Education Department Government of Gilgit Baltistan Dildar Ahmed Malik and Country Director Iqra Fund Pervez Sajjad. The ceremony was witnessed by Raja Rasheed Ali Secretary of Education and Special Education Department Government of Gilgit Baltistan, Majeed Khan Director General Schools Government Gilgit Baltistan, Ghulam Muhammad Managing Director Baltistan region Iqra Fund and other officials.

Iqra Fund is a US based Non-Government organization committed to provide access to quality education especially for girls in remote areas of Gilgit Baltistan facing economic, social, and political barriers to education.

Iqra Fund is working on the thematic areas focused on; Early Childhood Education, Primary Education, Secondary school student’s financial support (Scholarships), Teacher’s Professional Development Training, Women Empowerment, Special Needs Educational Support, Adult Literacy and Youth Development.

Iqra Fund has provided quality education to over 4000 children with 74 full time teachers, professional development trainings to over 500 teachers and infrastructure support to schools across the remote areas of GB, Pakistan.

