Winter Tech Camp organized by TechScape and Accelerate Prosperity Pakistan concludes in Gilgit

3 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: (PR) TechScape and Accelerate Prosperity Pakistan concluded the ‘Winter Tech Camp 2019-20’ with an ending ceremony held at Musharraf Hall, Karakoram International University.

Certificates of participation and token of appreciation were distributed among the participants and sponsors of Camp by the Chief Guest Commander Special Communication Organization Colonel Saqib Iqbal. Guest Representatives of KIU, AKRSP and GBRSP were also present.

Guests posing at the end of the ceremony

The Chief Guest of the ceremony, Col. Saqib Iqbal, in his address appreciated the efforts of TechScape and AP for changing the dynamics of Gilgit Baltistan through digital skills. He also offered support for future endeavors.

Chief Technical officer of TechScape, Mr. Sajid Khan, informed the audience regarding the services provided by TechScape. In his speech he stressed the need for learning digital skills and requested parents to encourage their children to pursue the field of their interest.

Mr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Investment Analyst at Accelerate prosperity Pakistan, highlighted the services of Accelerate Prosperity in ‘creating the eco-system for the young entrepreneurs’. He also appreciated the efforts of TechScape and their services in the IT Sector GB.

The Winter Tech Camp was organized by TechScape in Collaboration with Accelerate Prosperity at AP Co-working space and Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Gilgit. Modules included in the camp were App Development, Game Development, Web Development, Robotics, Freelancing, Photoshop and MS office. Students worked on their tech projects using platforms like Scratch, Unity, Mobirise, Word press etc. The camp also conducted industrial visits where students visited SCO and CaliberOn International. The basic idea behind these visits was to familiarize the students with the tech-based industry around them and to give them a glimpse of the future of work.

TechScape is the first Education-Technology company in Gilgit Baltistan, which organizes different bootcamps for students across Gilgit Baltistan on different emerging technologies and Skills. It has trained more than 1000 students in Gilgit and has started camps in Hunza and Ghizer as well. Currently TechScape is working in backward areas of GB like Chipurson and Hundur. Teaching the students about technology and its uses in daily life.

