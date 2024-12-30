DevelopmentFeatured

Authorisation Letter Issued for Revised Shagharthang Road Project

The notification outlines the rationalized project scope, which includes single-track roads with necessary structures.

Islamabad: The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has issued a notification for authorisation of the revised project for inter-regional connectivity between the Baltistan Division and the Diamer-Astore Division. The project involves the construction and metaling of the road from Gorikote, Astore, to Shagharthang, Skardu.
The approval follows the decision of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) during its meeting held on September 20, 2024. The notification outlines the rationalized project scope, which includes single-track roads with necessary structures.
The approved cost for Phase-1 of the project amounts to PKR 5,274 million, as detailed in the notification. The implementation period for the project is two years and seven months, concluding in June 2027.
The sponsoring agency has been directed to issue administrative approval in compliance with the CDWP’s decision.

