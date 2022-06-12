Baltistan University’s VC barred from entering Skardu

SKARDU: The Skardu District Administration has barred Baltistan University’s Vice Chancellor from entering Skardu during the next 60 days, citing fears of ‘widespread public disorder ‘and ‘protests’.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Karim Dad Chughtai, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Vice Chancelor of Baltistan University, is not allowed to enter Skardu for the next 60 days.

The decision comes ahead of the University’s Convocation, which is also likely to be attended by President Arif Alvi.

Protest demonstrations have been going on in Skardu for the last several weeks against the Vice Chancellor, who stands accused of sexually harassing some students. He is also being accused of nepotism and irregularities. Dr. Naeem has denied all these allegations.

The protesters, including religious groups, have warned of widespread agitation if the Vice Chancellor is reappointed on his position.

A letter sent by the Deputy Commissioner to the Registrar of Baltistan University mentions that presence of Dr. Naeem in the convocation may cause security concerns for the VVIP (President Arif Alvi) visiting the university to attend the convocation.

Copy of official notification

2525

3 Shares

Like

Comment

Share

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...