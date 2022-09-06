Fri. Sep 9th, 2022

Complete GB Supreme Appllate Court by appointing judges, demands Bar Council

2 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council’s General Body met to discuss various issues pertaining to judiciary in the region. A resolution was also passed at meeting unanimously.

The Bar Council said in the resolution that the Supreme Appellate Court (SAC) of Gilgit-Baltistan has been kept incomplete for the last many years, which is tantamount to depriving the region of recourse to justice and against basic human rights.

The Bar Council demanded that Justice Shakeel be appointed as Chief Justice of SAC and two lawyers should be appointed as judges to complete the court.

Copy of the resultion

The Bar Council further said that it was shameful to see political parties wrangling about appointing their favorites to the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltsitan. They prayed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the machinations and stop the appointments on political basis. They also demanded appointment of the current Chief Court Judges on permanent basis to avoid a crisis in the future.

