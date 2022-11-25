Sun. Nov 27th, 2022

Young boy jumps into Gilgit River to escape sexual abuse

2 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: A young boy has jumped into the Gilgit River and saved himself from a gang that allegedly tried to sexually abuse him.  

According to details mentioned in an application submitted to the KIU Police Station, the boy was taken on a bike to a deserted area in Chilimsh Das, in the vicinity of KIU, and was subjected to sexual assault. The boy, reportedly, was able to escape and jumped into the Gilgit River and saved himself.

The application, a copy of which is available with Pamir Times, demands action against the gang of four youth, two of whom have been named and identified.

Responding to the report, Awami Workers Party’s leader Comrade Baba Jan has urged the Inspector General of Police to take swift action against the accused.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

GB Freelancers Association launched in Gilgit

5 days ago Pamir Times

PPP stalwart Ghulam Muhammad is no more

7 days ago Pamir Times

GB Chief Court signs MoU for establishment of “Virtual Court Center” in Islamabad

1 week ago Pamir Times

GB Education Department and Aga Khan Foundation sign MoU for strengthened partnerships  

1 week ago Pamir Times

Complete GB Supreme Appllate Court by appointing judges, demands Bar Council

3 months ago Pamir Times

19 IT Labs, Libraries established in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

3 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Youth from Gilgit-Baltistan “goes missing” in Karachi

22 hours ago Pamir Times

82 youth attend fourh edition of “Gojal Youth Camp” in Karachi

1 day ago Pamir Times

Young boy jumps into Gilgit River to escape sexual abuse

2 days ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Rural Support Programme commemorates 40 years of community service

4 days ago Pamir Times

GB Freelancers Association launched in Gilgit

5 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: