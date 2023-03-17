By Brigadier (r) Hissam Ullah Baig

Customary laws are traditional rules, practices, and customs that are developed and followed by a particular community or group of people. They are often passed down through generations, and they reflect the cultural, social, and religious values of a community. The importance of customary laws can be seen in several ways:

Preservation of cultural identity: Customary laws play a vital role in preserving the cultural identity of a community. These laws reflect the values, beliefs, and traditions of a particular community, and they are often closely tied to that community’s history and way of life.

Maintaining social order: Customary laws help to maintain social order within a community. They provide a framework for resolving disputes and conflicts and for enforcing social norms and expectations.

Access to justice: Customary laws can provide a means of accessing justice for people who may not have access to formal legal systems. They are often more accessible and affordable than formal legal systems, and they are often better suited to addressing the needs of the local community.

Protecting human rights: Customary laws can be used to protect human rights within a community. They can provide a means of addressing issues such as domestic violence, child abuse, and discrimination, which may not be addressed by formal legal systems.

Promoting sustainable development: Customary laws can play a crucial role in promoting sustainable development. They often reflect a deep understanding of the local environment and the natural resources available, and they can provide a framework for managing these resources in a sustainable way.

In summary, customary laws play a vital role in maintaining the social, cultural, and environmental well-being of a community. They provide a means of preserving cultural identity, maintaining social order, accessing justice, protecting human rights, and promoting sustainable development.

