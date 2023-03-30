In Loving Memory of My Father-In-Law

By Aslia Asif

“We fondly remember and admire Babo Mir Ghias Khan, a man of great character and spiritual balance, who dedicated his career to serving as an Executive Engineer at PWD B&R Gilgit Baltistan, and contributed immensely to the field. May his legacy continue to inspire and guide us. In quiet moments, memories of him flood our minds.

He was a man of immense character, with a gentle smile and a kind heart that touched everyone he met. His unwavering integrity and deep respect for those around him made him a father figure to many. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.”

Dear Babo, you were a beacon of light in the lives of those you touched. You had a warm personality and were always willing to lend an ear or shoulder to cry on. Your passing is a great loss to the community, and your memory will be treasured by all who knew you. Your wisdom and kind-heartedness will be missed. You were a man of immense character and a pillar of strength in the lives of your loved ones. Your quiet confidence and gentle nature touched many lives, and your passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew you. We will remember you for your kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for your family.

Your spiritual power was a testament to your balance between Deen (religion) and Dunyaa (worldly affairs). You were a man of deep faith, whose commitment to his religion was unwavering. You had a profound understanding of the teachings of Islam and applied them in your daily life, serving as a role model for those around you. At the same time, you did not neglect your duties and responsibilities in the world. You were a man of great integrity, who took pride in his work and relationships. You were a provider for your family, a friend to many, and a respected member of your community. Your balanced approach to life was a source of inspiration to those who knew you. You understood that a life of piety and devotion to God did not mean neglecting the world around you. Instead, you saw your faith as a guiding light that helped you navigate the challenges of this world with grace and humility.

Our hearts are heavy with the news of your passing. We take solace in the belief that you were one of Allah’s most beloved people, and that your soul has returned to Him. It is said that Allah takes those whom He loves the most, and it is evident that you were dearly loved. Your departure has left an emptiness in our lives, but we find comfort in the memories we shared with you. Your kind heart, gentle soul, and unwavering faith will always be remembered, and your legacy will continue to inspire us.

Your passing has reminded us of the importance of preparing for the next life, and we will honor your memory by living our lives with purpose and devotion to our faith. We pray that Allah grants you the highest place in Jannah (Paradise) and, that your loved ones find comfort in the knowledge that you are now in a better place, surrounded by His love and mercy. As Muslims, we believe that death is not the end of life but merely a transition to the next stage of our existence. We believe that the soul continues to live on after physical death, and that our deeds in this life will determine our place in the next.

The Qur’an confirms the existence of human souls after death as existing in “imaginal” (mithali) bodies:

“Nor will they there Taste Death, except the first Death; and He will preserve Them from the Penalty Of the Blazing Fire.”

– Holy Qur’an 44:56

“We have decreed death to be your common lot, and We are not to be frustrated from changing your likenesses (amthal) and creating you in (forms) that ye know not.”

– Holy Qur’an 56:60

Nasir al-Din Tusi, the Shia Ismaili Muslim philosopher of Alamut explains:

“When the soul departs from the body, it retains a kind of imaginal body (hay’ati az khayal), [bearing the] forms of whatever the imaginal soul (nafs-i khayali) knew or did. Likewise, reward and punishment are determined for the human soul in proportion to that [imaginal body], and the imaginal soul reminds it of this reward and punishment. The identity of human souls in the Hereafter (akhirat) is determined by this, because in this [earthly] world human beings are spiritual beings clothed in corporeal bodies, while in the next they are corporeal beings clothed in spirituality.”

– Nasir al-Din Tusi, (The Paradise of Submission, 34)

May your soul rest in peace, and may your loved ones find comfort in the memories you have left behind. May they also find solace in the knowledge that you are now in a better place, reunited with loved ones who have passed before you.

We also pray that Allah grants you mercy, forgiveness, and peace and that He gives the family and loved ones strength during this difficult time.”

الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُم مُّصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“Who, when a misfortune overtakes them, say: ‘Surely, we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return.'”

