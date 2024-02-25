I am writing to draw attention to the educational crisis unfolding in Diamer district, Gilgit Baltistan. Despite the region’s natural beauty, access to quality education for both boys and girls remains a daunting challenge, perpetuating a cycle of inequality and hindering the socio-economic development of the area.

In Chilas city, and across Diamer district, families are grappling with the harsh reality of limited school seats and a shortage of qualified teachers. As a result, many aspiring young minds are left on the sidelines of opportunity, unable to secure admissions or access adequate educational resources.

Of particular concern is the plight of girls in Diamer, whose educational aspirations are stifled by abysmally low literacy rates. With less than 15 percent of girls in the district being literate, urgent interventions are imperative to address this glaring disparity and empower future generations.

I urge policymakers and governmental authorities to prioritize the establishment of new schools and the recruitment of qualified teachers in Diamer. Additionally, targeted initiatives aimed at promoting girls’ education and fostering a culture of inclusivity are essential to breaking down barriers and unlocking the full potential of the region’s youth.

It is incumbent upon all stakeholders – government officials, educators, community leaders, and civil society organizations – to come together and prioritize education as a fundamental human right. Only through collective action and unwavering commitment can we address the educational crisis in Diamer and pave the way for a brighter future for all.

Sincerely,

Hafiz Ullah Qureshi

Chilas – Diamer

Gilgit Baltistan

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

