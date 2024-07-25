From Gilgit to Global: A Transformative STEM Experience

By Arooba Batool

In the picturesque valleys of Gilgit, where the mountains kissed the sky and rivers whispered ancient tales, a young dreamer named Arooba Batool embarked on a journey that would transform her life. As a student of Human Nutrition and Dietetics at Karakoram International University, I had always cherished the dream of studying abroad. This dream shimmered like a distant star, seemingly out of reach, until one day, a golden opportunity arrived like a fairy tale come true.

Participating in the STEM Sisters Exchange Program at the University of Delaware was that magical door opening to a world beyond imagination. This three-week program focused mainly on environmental sustainability and climatic issues, bringing together 27 passionate girls from Pakistan. The moment I received the invitation, my heart leaped with joy and anticipation. Hailing from a remote region of Pakistan Gilgit, where such opportunities are as rare as a shooting star, this invitation was a beacon of hope and excitement.

The Journey Begins

With each step of the journey, from the meticulous application process to securing a visa and planning my travel, I felt like a character in an epic adventure. This was my first time traveling abroad, and every moment was filled with wonder and excitement. The program, generously funded by the US State Department, and American Institute of Pakistan Studies promised to unlock doors to new ideas and experiences, much like discovering hidden treasures in an enchanted land.

The Delaware Experience

Our exchange program was focused mainly in 2 locations; Delaware, the University of Delaware and Washington DC. Arriving at the University of Delaware felt like stepping into an enchanted castle, with its sprawling green lawns and majestic academic buildings. The air buzzed with possibilities, and I was eager to dive into the program and make the most of every opportunity.

Our days were filled with educational and exploratory field trips, , we attended enlightening lectures on diverse topics related to climate change and its mitigation, higher education in the U.S., women’s leadership, green jobs programs, and the climate change-STEM-society policy nexus and many more. These lectures were not just educational sessions; they were gateways to new perspectives and profound insights. Interacting with professors and students was incredibly enriching, the discussions we had broadened my understanding of the interconnectedness of global issues and the role of STEM in addressing them.

In addition to this, we visited Bowers Beach, where the serene waves whispered secrets of marine ecology. At Cape Henlopen State Park, we discovered the magical intricacies of coastal ecosystems. Longwood Gardens dazzled us with its stunning beauty, a horticultural wonderland.

Old New Castle transported us back in time, allowing us to walk through history and marvel at its architectural splendor. Princeton inspired us with its academic aura, while the UD Energy Labs revealed cutting-edge research on sustainable energy solutions. The UD Dairy Creamery and UD Farm were like delightful scenes from a pastoral idyll, offering hands-on learning about agricultural practices and food production.

The UD Discovery Lab showcased innovative approaches to environmental challenges and robotic technologies, akin to the workings of a futuristic realm. Winterthur garden, this garden has everything in it for everyone, whether you are photographer, natural lover or you love tranquility.

The white Clay Creek activity provided further unique insights into various scientific disciplines, each one a fascinating subplot in our journey. The United Nations Provided a global perspective on diplomacy and international relations.

General Assembly, United Nations

Time Square Tales: New York City Adventure

Our journey took us to the vibrant streets of New York City. Witnessing the towering skyscrapers and the iconic Statue of Liberty was surreal, representing not just architectural marvels but also the spirit of aspiration and freedom that resonates globally. Walking through Times Square, visiting Central Park, and experiencing the bustling streets were unforgettable.

One particularly memorable and slightly nerve-wracking experience occurred in Times Square. Amidst the dazzling lights and throngs of people, some friends and I got separated from our group. For a brief moment, we were displaced, our excitement mingled with worry. Our Resident Assistants (RAs) were concerned, but thanks to our phones, we managed to stay connected. Despite the initial panic, it turned into a fun (ha-ha) and adventurous experience, a story we would laugh about later. We were soon reunited, and the incident added an unexpected twist to our New York adventure.

The lost group in Time SquareJ

Farewell Delaware, Hello Washington: A Bittersweet Goodbye

As the sun rose over the University of Delaware, we prepared to leave for Washington, D.C. The past two weeks were filled with inspiring lectures and enriching evenings with our professors and RAs.

Packing up, nostalgia hit us hard. The campus now felt like home, making it tough to say goodbye. Before boarding the bus, we thanked our professors and RAs for their guidance and friendship.

With a last wave, we headed to Washington, D.C., carrying the cherished memories and invaluable experiences from Delaware, ready for the next adventure.

Washington, D.C: A Warm Welcome and Unforgettable Adventures

Arriving in Washington, D.C., we were warmly greeted by Larissa Cerbin and Michael McPhee. After some rest, we enjoyed a delightful dinner, setting the tone for our exciting week ahead.

Our adventure began with visits to iconic sites like the Department of State, and the National Air and Space Museum and NASA. We celebrated cultural diversity at the Smithsonian Folk Festival and explored plant conservation at the U.S. Botanic Garden. Each site offered valuable insights into global diplomacy, environmental sustainability, and American history.

The week was a blend of formal visits and personal exploration, including strolls through the city, visits to local cafes, and trips to landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.

Larissa and Michael’s warm hospitality, coupled with our enriching experiences, made our time in D.C. unforgettable. As we left, we took with us cherished memories, new knowledge, and lasting friendships, inspired to continue learning and making a positive impact in our communities.

Department of state

Conclusion

The STEM Sisters Exchange Program has been a profound journey of growth and empowerment for me. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity to learn and share my experiences, fostering collaboration among young women in Pakistan. This journey from Gilgit to global insights has inspired me to continue exploring and contributing to science and beyond

Acknowledgements:

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to AIPS, the US State Department, and the University of Delaware for providing us with an unforgettable opportunity.

Thanks to Professor Saleem H. Ali, Dr. Dana Veron, Professor Terrianne Lavin (Terry) and Matthew Kinservik. Thank you all for your invaluable support during the program.

Thanks to our wonderful RAs, Nazia Malik, Nusrat Tabassum Mohana, Dr. Huma Rasheed, and Afia Sarwar—thank you for your unwavering support.

Thank you Larissa Cerbin and Michael McPhee, thank you for making our day’s unforgettable fun in Washington, D.C.

Thank you Dr.Tasawar Baig and Dr. Asif Wali for your support during the initial stages of application process regarding recommendation letter.

Last but not the least; I’m grateful to Allah for this incredible opportunity and my family for their unwavering support.

Thanks to myself for not giving up no matter what.

Arooba batool (Alumni of Stem sister’s summer program) student of Human Nutrition and Dietetics at Karakoram International University GILGIT, recently had opportunity to attend the prestigious STEM sisters Summer exchange program, co-hosted by University of Delaware and American Institute of Pakistan Studies

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

