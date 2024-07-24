Communication Challenges for Mountaineers and Trekker on Concordia and Basecamps in Baltoro

SKARDU: Mountaineers and trekkers at K2 Basecamp this year are facing unprecedented communication challenges due to the unreliable Thuraya satellite network, significantly impacting, proper communication, safety and logistics on the mountain.

Despite being a critical lifeline for communication in remote and high-altitude locations, the Thuraya satellite service at K2 Basecamp has been observed to perform inadequately, leading to severe disruptions in essential communications such as weather updates, emergency notifications, and logistics coordination.

“This year, the Thuraya service has been extremely weak and unreliable,” commented Mr. Agostino Da Polenza. “We rely on it for weather forecasts and emergency communications, but the dropped calls and poor signal strength have put us in precarious situations.”

It has been brought to the notice of the Thuraya Company but they did not even respond to the request and the problem still exists with the same intensity. Provision of improved communication facility for being paid so high is inefficiency of the company given the extreme conditions and inherent risks of climbing K2, the second highest peak in the world and the adjacent peaks. Mountaineers and trekkers depend on real-time information to make crucial decisions regarding their safety and progress.

“We urge the relevant authorities to address this issue promptly,” said a mountaineer. “The safety of climbers and trekkers should be paramount, and a reliable communication network is non-negotiable.”

As the climbing season progresses, the impact of these communication challenges is expected to exacerbate unless immediate steps are taken to improve the reliability and effectiveness of the Thuraya network at K2 Basecamp and the entire adjacent area.

