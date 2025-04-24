BurushaskiCultureFeaturedGilgit - Baltistan

First-Ever Burushaski Language Feature Film Set to Debut on International Stage

A photograph taken durign the premier of the film at Serena Hotel in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever feature film in the Burushaski language is set to make its mark on international cinema.

Titled “HunDan – An Echo of a Dirge”, the film is directed by Karamat Ali, a native of Altit, the historic town nestled in Hunza. Rooted in ancient folklore, the film explores profound themes such as human resilience, the delicate balance between good and evil, and the devastating consequences of environmental harm.

Produced by Rockwood Production, in Association with HumFilms, the film was premiered recently at a well-attended event at the Islamabad Serena Hotel, Hundan has already gained attention globally, with a feature story published on the UNESCO website.

The film’s official trailer is now available on YouTube.

“This is a poignant narrative that emphasizes climate change, conservation, cultural heritage, and the harmony between humans and nature,” said Karamat Ali. “Hundan—literally meaning ‘Wood and Stone’—symbolizes nature itself, reminding us of our deep-rooted connection to the environment.”

Karamat Ali, Director

With stunning cinematography, powerful performances, and a compelling story, HunDan – An Echo of a Dirge is a groundbreaking achievement for the film industry in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The team aims to showcase it at international film festivals, followed by a wider release across multiple platforms.

