Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

“Glaciers in HKH region could lose up to 80% of their current volume by the end of the century”: ICIMOD report

9 hours ago

Impactof a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Ishkoman Valley, Ghizer. File photo (2018)

NEW YORK: Columbia University’s Climate School on June 20th reported about a recently released study, depicting a horrific future ahead for the Hindukush-Karakoram-Himalaya (HKH) region.

The study, titled “Water, Ice, Society, and Ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya”, was released by ICIMOD.

The study projects that glaciers in the region could lose 80% of their volume by the end of the 21st century, bringing disasters, misery and pain for over 2 billion people of South Asia.

“Snow cover is projected to fall by up to a quarter under high emissions scenarios—drastically reducing freshwater for major rivers such as the Amu Darya in Afghanistan and several Central Asian countries, where it contributes up to 74% of river flow, including the Indus (40% river flow) in India and Pakistan, and the Helmand (77% river flow) in Iran and Afghanistan. Permafrost is also decreasing in the region, which will lead to more landslides and problems for infrastructure at high elevation.”

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Time to “Tighten the noose of law” around “planners, masterminds of politically driven rebellion against the state”: COAS

2 weeks ago

ECNEC approves project for establishment of “Regional Grid” in Gilgit-Baltistan

3 weeks ago

Gilgit-Baltistan’s Power Crisis Worsens

1 month ago

Artist from Kyrgyz Republic and Gilgit-Baltistan come together to celebrate the region’s shared heritage

1 month ago

Gilgit-Baltistan Professional and United Officers Association demands equal rights, service benefits

2 months ago

Threats, attacks against Pakistani journalists jump by more than 60%, reveals Freedom Network annual report

2 months ago

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

“Glaciers in HKH region could lose up to 80% of their current volume by the end of the century”: ICIMOD report

9 hours ago

Bank Alfalah and Aga Khan Foundation partner to provide health services in flood affected areas

1 day ago

Aga Khan Health Service launches mental health helpline in Gilgit

5 days ago

Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan Visits AKDN programmes in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 week ago

Nazi inspired Indian regime’s dream of colonizing South and Central Asia

1 week ago
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: