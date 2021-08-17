Protesters demand justice for Adiba, a newly wed woman allegedly killed by her in-laws

GULMIT: A protest demonstration was held in Gulmit, sub-divisional headquarters of Gojal Valley, to demand justice for a newly-wed girl, Adiba, who was allegedly murdered by her in-law.

The protest was attended by youth and elders from various village of Gojal Valley, including a large number of people who had specially come from Shimshal, Adiba’s native village.

Organized by civil society organizations, the protest demonstration and rally’s participants and speakers demanded annulment of the bail order, making the forensic lab results public and constituting a new team to reinvestigate the case.

22 years old Adiba was found dead on the bank of Shimshal River a few weeks back. Initially the case was presented as suicide. However, later police arrested her father-in-law and brother-in-law and they reportedly confessed that they had murdered Adiba and dumped her body.

A court recently released both of the accused on bail, citing lack of evidence and absence of an eye-witness. However, the release of the accused has triggered a wave of protests across Pakistan.

Protesters in Karachi, Islamabad, Gilgit, Gulmit and Shimshal have demanded cancellation of the bail and reinvestigation of the case, using forensic evidence.

In Gilgit, a protest demonstration was held in front of the GB Assembly. The protest was also attended by GB Deputy Speaker, Advocate Nazir Ahmad.

Protest demonstrations were also held in Islamabad and Karachi, attended by civil society representatives, families and students in large numbers.

The protesters have also demanded creation and implementation of laws against domestic violence and creating social infrastructure, including shelters, to protect victims of domestic violence and other kinds of abuses.

