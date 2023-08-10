4,495: The Number of Govt Employees Receiving BISP funds in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: A large number of government employees have been directly or indirectly receiving Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) funds in Gilgit-Baltistan. The employees illegally receiving the funds, meant for the destitute, range from Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 1 employees to BSP-19.

This was revealed recently during a meeting chaired by Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Secretary, said a press statement.

The meeting was told that a list of the illegal beneficiaries of BISP has been prepared and sent to respective departments for punitive actions. Chief Minister’s office has been requested to take action against the BPS-19 bureaucrats.

It was decided that in the money obtained by the illegal beneficiaries over the last many years will be recovered by deducting1/3rd of their monthly salaries.

It is pertinent to note that the federal government has identified 820,165 government employees across Pakistan who have been illegally receiving BISP funds per month for the last several years. The employee, through manipulation of the surveys conducted to identify the destitute including themselves or their family members as beneficiaries to embezzle the funds.

GB govt has also directed the relevant departments to take punitive actions against the employees involved in the embezzlement.

