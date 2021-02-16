Hunza youth killed by police in Karachi declared innocent

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Irfan Bahadur has reportedly declared the encounter of the Hunza youth Sultan Nazir as ‘fake’.

The encounter was reported on January 3 in Site A-section police station. The investigation report has now declared the deceased youth as innocent.

According to media reports, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur will submit his report to the office of Additional IG within two days.

The report has mentioned that Sultan Nazir was riding an online motorcycle services on January 3, when he was targeted by two policemen namely, Shabir and Jahangir at a petrol pump.

Upon firing of the policemen, the rider of the bike started running and Sultan followed him.

Seeing both the riders running, the police party opened fire, which resulted in the death of the youth Sultan Nazir.

Meanwhile, both the policemen have fled the province after registration of case against them under murder and terror charges.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur in his report has recommended stern action against the policemen involved in the fake encounter.

