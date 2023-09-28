FeaturedTourismYouth

Sirbaz in Tibet to climb his 13th and 14th 8 thousander peaks

11 hours ago
0 782 Less than a minute

Renowed mountaineer Sirbaz Khan is heading to Tibet to climb his 14th 8 thousander peak. Earlier today, he summited the “Real Summit” of Manasalu in Nepal.

Cho Oyu Peak (8,188 meters) is the sixth highest mountain in the world which Sirbaz will attempt to climb. He will also attempt to climb Shishapangma peak (8,027) in Tibet, the 14th highest mountain in the world.

Sirbaz Khan is on the mission to climb all 14 of the 8 thousand plus meters high peaks in the world. He has already climbed 12 of the peaks.

Born in Aliabad, Hunza, Sirbaz Khan has emerged as an accomplished mountaineer within a short period of time. He has climbed Mount Everest, K2 and Nanga Parbat among others.

11 hours ago
0 782 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Baltistan University’s VC barred from entering Skardu

June 12, 2022

Satellite to be launched for monitoring CPEC projects

April 21, 2016

Funding will be prioritized for nutrition sensitive projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

December 7, 2017

MLA Shah Salim Khan rubbishes news of ‘being disqualified by court’

September 23, 2017

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button
%d bloggers like this: