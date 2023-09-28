Sirbaz in Tibet to climb his 13th and 14th 8 thousander peaks

Renowed mountaineer Sirbaz Khan is heading to Tibet to climb his 14th 8 thousander peak. Earlier today, he summited the “Real Summit” of Manasalu in Nepal.

Cho Oyu Peak (8,188 meters) is the sixth highest mountain in the world which Sirbaz will attempt to climb. He will also attempt to climb Shishapangma peak (8,027) in Tibet, the 14th highest mountain in the world.

Sirbaz Khan is on the mission to climb all 14 of the 8 thousand plus meters high peaks in the world. He has already climbed 12 of the peaks.

Born in Aliabad, Hunza, Sirbaz Khan has emerged as an accomplished mountaineer within a short period of time. He has climbed Mount Everest, K2 and Nanga Parbat among others.

