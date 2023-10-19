Sost-Khunjerab section of KKH to be kept open during winter: NHA

GILGIT: National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) have reached an agreement to keep the Karakoram Highway (KKH) open between Sost and Khunjerab Pass to facilitate cross-border traffic during the winter season.

In a letter, the NHA has communicated with the FBR to ensure that necessary arrangements are made to facilitate border trade and passenger traffic at the border crossing during the long winter season.

Located at 4,600 meters above sea level, the China-Pakistan border at Khunjerab Pass usually remains closed from November to March due to heavy snowfall.

Keeping the road open during heavy snowfall, when avalanches are routine in the area, can be a challenging and costly task.

The Karakoram Highway, jointly built by Pakistan and China in the 1960s and 70s, is the backbone of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese President Xi Jinpin and Pakistan’s PM Kakkar met yesterday in China during the third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for Inter­national Cooperation and resolved to expand and further strengthen CPEC.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

