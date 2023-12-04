Implementation of Rangeland Policy in Gilgit-Baltistan

Karim Khan Saka

I witnessed a workshop arranged by the ICIMOD & Forest Department a couple of days ago. Leadership of other departments, guest speakers, Academia, policy specialists and community representatives were present on the occasion to understand and exchange their knowledge about the policy that is said to be at the final stage before implementation. Leading from the front and sharing his innovative ideas as always, the brilliant officer Zafar Waqar Taj, Secretary Forest and Wildlife narrated comprehensively about the unique topic. The chief Conservator wildlife Dr. Zakir and Conservator played a key role in the event. Here I would like to present a brief background about the Rangeland for the readers.

The history of rangeland is intertwined with the evolution of human societies and their reliance on grazing animals. Rangelands are vast expanses of open land that support various forms of vegetation, making them suitable for grazing and browsing by herbivores. The history of rangeland can be traced back to ancient times when humans first began domesticating and herding animals.

Early humans were nomadic hunter-gatherers, relying on wild game and plant resources for sustenance. The gradual domestication of animals, such as goats, sheep, and cattle, marked the transition from hunting to herding. Nomadic societies emerged, with pastoralists moving their herds across vast rangelands in search of fresh grazing areas.

The Eurasian Steppe, African savannas, and other open landscapes became crucial as civilizations developed, so did the management of rangelands. Ancient societies like the Greeks and Romans practiced controlled grazing and recognized the importance of maintaining the health of pastures.

Feudal societies in Europe utilized rangelands for grazing livestock, with the concept of “commons” allowing local communities to share and manage these open spaces collectively. European colonial powers, as they expanded across the globe, encountered diverse rangelands in the Americas, Africa, and Australia. The use of rangelands was adapted to local conditions. The development of the American West in the 19th century saw extensive use of rangelands for cattle ranching. The cowboy culture emerged during this period, symbolizing the vast open spaces and the challenges of managing large herds.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the science of range management began to take shape. Pioneers like Frederick W. Clements and Aldo Leopold contributed to the understanding of ecosystems and sustainable grazing practices. The 1930s Dust Bowl in the United States highlighted the consequences of poor land management practices on rangelands. This led to increased awareness and efforts to implement better land conservation measures. Advances in technology, such as aerial surveys and improved communication, facilitated more efficient management of rangelands. Grazing management programs aimed at sustainable practices were introduced.

Indigenous Practice of Rangeland management in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan is home of a large number of indigenous groups like: Balti, Shina, Brushaski, Wakhi, Khowar, Gujar, Domaki and others, dwelling here for several thousand years. Almost all the groups have been practicing a common way of Agro-Pastoral life through the history that still continues. Traditionally there were two major professions; Agriculture and livestock and half of the villagers used to go to the higher pastures with their livestock while others would stay in the village to accomplish the agriculture job. With the passage of time Tourism activities started in many areas and similarly a smart way of earning was paved for many communities in the form of Conservation.

The communities have zoned their lands into four areas – a conservation zone, a livestock zone, an eco-tourism zone and an agricultural zone. Today Hunza GB, Kalash and Skardu are amongst the well-known world class exotic tourism destinations and thousands of people related to tourism are earning a good living with this industry.

Many Rangelands have been managed by the government or self-managed by the community itself as National Parks or Community Conservation Areas. GB takes lead in the conservation of rare species. The wildlife and forest department works in close bound with the communities for the protection of wildlife and through Trophy Hunting they are earning a good sum of money every year. There are many Community Controlled Hunting Areas (CCHAs) in Astore, Skardu, Gilgit and Hunza. Markhor is the most expensive Trophy in GB and Blue Sheep is the second rare and precious specie in Shimshal Hunza while Ibex is common in many conservancies in every CCHA.

Shimshal is the only community in introducing a “Land Trust system” where all the villagers are Trustees. Their pastures or Rangelands are beautifully zoned as in Livestock zone; seasonal grazing zone, permanent yak grazing zone. In Conservation; Blue sheep zone, Trophy core zone, Trophy hunting zone, Ibex zone, for wild species like Snow leopard and brown bear zone. In Tourism; they have Treks, summer hiking zone, eco-tourism zone, winter sports zone. In Disaster Management; they have highly risky glacial zones, Lakes and River zones, for which they are working with UNDP and Forest Departments for the reforestation projects. Shimshal plays a pivotal role in every area of life for the protection of Nature, environment, wildlife and eco-tourism. It is a successful model and a case study for researchers. The conservancy model has clear benefits therefore for both conservation and for rangeland users – the consolidation of lands for shared purposes provides greater access to resources for both wildlife and livestock. This provides incentives to maintain conservancies and for collective resource sharing.

The effectiveness of indigenous community rangeland management however is a multifaceted issue that involves ecological, social, and economic dimensions.

Ecological Impact: Traditional Knowledge: Indigenous communities often possess generations of traditional knowledge about their local ecosystems. This knowledge includes understanding the seasonal dynamics of vegetation, wildlife behavior, and sustainable grazing practices.

Biodiversity Conservation: Indigenous rangeland management practices are often geared towards maintaining biodiversity. Through rotational grazing and controlled burning, indigenous communities may enhance the health and resilience of ecosystems, preventing overgrazing and promoting the regeneration of vegetation. Social and Cultural Aspects: Community Engagement: Indigenous rangeland management typically involves strong community engagement. Decision-making processes often include communal discussions, respecting the input of elders and traditional leaders. This fosters a sense of collective responsibility for the land.

Cultural Preservation: Indigenous rangeland management is often deeply rooted in cultural practices and beliefs. These practices contribute not only to ecological sustainability but also to the preservation of cultural heritage, creating a symbiotic relationship between the community and the land. Economic Sustainability: Livelihoods: Many indigenous communities depend on livestock for their livelihoods. Effective rangeland management can ensure the sustained availability of forage, supporting healthy livestock populations and securing a key economic foundation for these communities.

Market Access: Sustainable rangeland management practices can enhance the quality of livestock products, improving market access for indigenous communities. This economic benefit is essential for poverty alleviation and community development. Challenges and Threats: External Pressures: Indigenous rangeland management can face challenges from external factors such as climate change, government policies, and encroachment by other communities or industries. These challenges may undermine the effectiveness of local management efforts.

Adaptation: The traditional knowledge and practices of indigenous communities may need to adapt to changing environmental conditions. Climate change, in particular, poses a significant challenge, requiring a balance between traditional practices and adaptive strategies.

The effectiveness of indigenous community rangeland management is closely tied to a combination of ecological, social, and economic factors. When traditional knowledge is integrated with contemporary approaches and adaptive strategies, indigenous rangeland management has the potential to be highly effective in promoting sustainable land use, preserving biodiversity, and supporting the well-being of indigenous communities. However, it is essential to address external pressures and provide support for adaptive management to ensure the continued success of these practices in the face of evolving challenges.

As Rangeland management is a complex and multidisciplinary field, let’s hope that the Forest and wildlife department implements a friendly policy that is acceptable to the Rangeland owners and village communities. Effective rangeland management requires close collaboration and coordination among the departments and organizations to address the complex and interconnected challenges associated with maintaining healthy and productive rangeland ecosystems. This collaborative approach helps balance the diverse needs of multiple stakeholders while ensuring the long-term sustainability of rangeland resources.

