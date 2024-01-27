What are the 15 demands of the Awami Action Committee?

GILGIT: The Awami Action Committee has joined hands with religious and political organizations, to mobilize tens of thousands of people across Gilgit-Baltistan to press the governments in Islamabad and Gilgit for resolution of long-standing issues plaguing the masses.

Translated version of the 15 points Charter of Demands presented by the Awami Action Committee is as follows:

Freeze wheat subsidy at 2022 rates. Provide each person with 9kilograms of wheat a month. Cancel Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Act 2023 and end all taxes imposed in Gilgit-Baltistan. End the successive governments’ ‘artificially created power crisis’ in the region and increase electricity production. Sign an agreement with the federal govt on the lines of the “National Finance Commission” to get financial resources for Gilgit-Baltistan. Accept ownership of locals over all uncultivated and baren land through the Gilgit-Baltistan Reforms Bill. Replace GB Assembly with a constituent assembly. Provide free electricity to Gilgit-Baltistan from Diamer-Bhasha Dam and give 80% royalty to GB in lieu of Water User Rights and Net Hydel Profits. Cancel all mining leases given to non-locals and award the leases to locals of Gilgit-Baltistan. Declare Tourism and Transportation as Industries in GB. Construct Shounter Tunnel to promote tourism in Gilgt-Baltistan. Construct medical and engineering colleges in Gilgt-Baltistan. Establish a university for women in GB. Restore all ancient trade routes and roads. Award PSPD contracts to local contractors in Gilgit-Baltistan. Make NATCO profitable by giving it transportation contract for wheat supply.

