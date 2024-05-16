CTD Sindh claims arrest of two “target killers” belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh has said in a press release that they have arrested two individuals from Gilgit-Baltistan allegedly involved in ‘target killings.’

The press statement further accuses the two individuals, identified as Waqar Abbas and Hussain Akbar, of being involved in possession of illegal weapons.

The CTD statement claims that the two alleged “target killers” belong to a recently banned organization.

The CTD statement also mentions that the individuals arrested were part of a three-teams group, and they were being handled by someone living outside the country.

