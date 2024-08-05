Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Hunza: A Call for Urgent Action

By Israruddin Israr

In Gilgit-Baltistan, including District Hunza, the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are in a distressing state. Despite laws aimed at safeguarding their rights, the lack of implementation leaves PWDs vulnerable to mistreatment, neglect, and discrimination. The absence of dedicated governmental departments or agencies for PWD welfare exacerbates their plight, leading to challenges such as lack of accessibility and inadequate support services. Societal stigma further marginalizes PWDs within their communities, with instances of violence, abandonment, and confinement tragically persisting.

Statistics from a local NGO, which advocates for the rights of PWDs in Hunza, paint a stark picture. In the village of Hini alone, over 70 individuals have disabilities, while more than 900 are registered as PWDs in Hunza district. The unregistered population is even larger, highlighting the invisibility of many PWDs to official assistance programs. Despite commendable efforts by some individuals and community organizations, broader systemic change and support are desperately needed.

PWDs in Hini and the rest of Hunza lack basic facilities such as special education, healthcare, skill development centers, and shelter homes. This deficiency leads to harsh treatment, violence, and marginalization within families and society. The only special education complex, located in Gilgit city, fails to meet the needs of PWDs from remote areas like Hunza. Shockingly, some mentally challenged individuals are confined in chains within their homes.

In response to these alarming conditions and recent complaints, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) GB Chapter conducted an outreach meeting with stakeholders in Ali Abad District, Hunza. This meeting, the first-ever of its kind in Hunza, was attended by over 20 stakeholders, including Ms. Dilshad Bano, Minister of Human Rights, Social Welfare, and Population Welfare; Ms. Nalima, Assistant Commissioner of Hunza; Ms. Halima, Chairperson of Aga Khan Social Welfare Hunza Region; representatives from the Association of Persons with Disabilities; lawyers; journalists; civil society members; human rights defenders; and NGO representatives.

The Regional Coordinator HRCP GB presented the HRCP’s work, including its complaint cell, monitoring and documentation, reports, advocacy, and networking activities. He provided data on PWDs in Gilgit-Baltistan with a focus on Hunza and shared details on the rights enshrined in the international convention on the rights of persons with disabilities, the constitution of Pakistan, GB Govt. Order 2018, and the GB Rights of PWDs Act 2019. A representative of the Karakorum Area Development Organization (KADO), a Hunza-based NGO, shared their model of skill development and welfare for PWDs in Hunza, which currently covers only a small number of individuals from the locality.

During the meeting, participants highlighted several key issues and shared information. They stated that the total number of PWDs in Hunza is unclear due to inconsistent data, with figures from the Social Welfare Department reporting 896 PWDs and Aga Khan Social Welfare reporting 1850. There is no medical board available for the examination and registration of PWDs in Hunza, forcing residents to travel to Gilgit. Local PWDs face difficulties obtaining disability certificates, registration, and CNICs. The only special education complex in Hunza operates temporarily and does not meet the population’s needs. Cases of mentally challenged individuals are not addressed by any government or organization. Several cases of violence, discrimination, and inhumane treatment against PWDs have been highlighted in recent years. Due to social taboos and lack of awareness, family members often confine PWDs at home. The Health Department does not cooperate with the local community, despite repeated requests for a medical board. There is no public sector skill development center for PWDs in Hunza. There is no rehabilitation center for mentally challenged individuals in Hunza. The BISP registration process for PWDs is slow, delaying stipends. There is no helpline for cases of violence against PWDs in Hunza. The Education Department has made no efforts toward inclusive education, with no resource rooms in schools. PWDs face issues with ballot papers and voting, with many fake votes cast in the last election. Public awareness of PWD rights is lacking. The government-set quota for PWDs in public and private sectors is not fulfilled. Donors mistakenly believe that KADO covers all PWD needs, leaving other NGOs unsupported. PWDs working in the special education complex are underpaid. There is no coordination body to carry out coordinated efforts for PWD rights in Hunza.

Recommendations for Improving PWD Rights in Hunza

Participants of the meeting made the following recommendations to improve PWD rights in Hunza:

Conducting a survey to collect accurate data.

Constituting a medical team for PWD examinations, a prerequisite for disability certificates.

Issuing disability certificates promptly after medical board recommendations.

Deploying a NADRA mobile team to Hunza for CNIC issuance to PWDs.

Establishing a full-fledged special education complex in Hunza.

Setting up three rehabilitation and skill centers for PWDs, including shelter facilities for mentally challenged individuals.

Simplifying the BISP registration process for PWD stipends.

Establishing a helpline to respond to cases of violence against PWDs.

Implementing efforts for inclusive education, including resource rooms in each school for students with special needs.

Reforming ballot paper and voting processes for PWDs.

Conducting public awareness campaigns on PWD rights, focusing on Nasir Abad lower Hunza.

Ensuring that public and private sectors fulfill the government-set PWD quota.

Encouraging donor support for PWD rights in Hunza, acknowledging KADO’s limited resources.

Ensuring PWDs working in the special education complex and the private sector receive at least the minimum wage.

Supporting the association of PWDs in Hunza to empower and strengthen their movement for rights.

The current situation necessitates urgent action to ensure the inclusion, dignity, and access to essential services for PWDs in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in Hunza. Governmental and non-governmental organizations must step up to provide resources, advocacy, and tailored services to address the needs of PWDs effectively.

In a positive development, three days after the stakeholder meeting, a delegation led by Mr. Iman Shah, the Minister of Information GB, along with community leaders from Hunza, met with the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan. The Chief Secretary ordered the Health and Social Welfare Departments to prioritize the registration and data collection of PWDs in Hunza. However, other recommendations made by the stakeholders in the meeting remain unresolved and require urgent attention from donors, the government, NGOs, and community-based organizations in Hunza.

The hope is that the vibrant civil society and community organizations in Hunza can play a crucial role in addressing these issues, potentially serving as a model for other districts.

The contributor is a Gilgit based human rights activist and columnist, currently associated with HRCP as regional coordinator for its GB Chapter. He can be reached at israrhrcpglt@gmail.com

