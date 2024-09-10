Reflective Essay: My Experience and Perspective on Poetry

By Sharif Khan

Poetry is an art form that expands and evolves depending on specific types, cultural contexts, and personal styles. Through my experiences, I have come to appreciate the diversity of dialects and languages, each with its unique characteristics, diversity, and beauty. In the contemporary world, radio, television and social media have significantly influenced linguistics.

As a lifelong enthusiast of poetry, I have consistently sought to express my emotions through oral and written forms in Wakhi, Urdu, and English. My poetry explores various themes, including devotional poems, Nature’s Beauty, Societal Odds, Ghazal’s, and open-ended stanzas. Presenting my poetry in social gatherings, poetry sessions (Mushaiera’s), and friend & family circles has sustained my enthusiasm and fueled my passion for anthropology, sociology, political science, education, history, and finance.

This passion has been further enhanced through book reading, discussions with individuals interested in storytelling, oral history, and practically observing nature and current affairs. As a student and social worker engaged in education, I recognize the importance of adopting a realistic perspective and employing literary devices such as metaphor, simile, personification, and symbolism to enrich my writing with rhythm.

I acknowledge that speaking the truth or sharing actual stories may not always please everyone. Nevertheless, poetry has the power to inspire readers’ and listeners’ imagination and dreams, awakening them to see the world from their own lenses. To further explore the world of literature, I am eager to continue reading and analyzing poetry from various cultures and languages.

I believe that this exploration will enhance my understanding of the world, broaden my perspective on the human experience, and develop my critical thinking and analytical skills. By exploring poetry from diverse cultures and languages, I hope to gain a deeper understanding of the human condition and develop my ability to express myself effectively through poetry.

This exploration will enable me to appreciate the nuances of language, culture, and history and develop a more empathetic and inclusive worldview. I aim to contribute meaningfully to the literary community and make a positive impact on society through my poetry and critical analysis.

