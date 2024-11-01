Aga Khan III: A Legacy that Shines Bright

By: Sujjawal Ahmad

Some leaders transcend time, leaving a legacy that inspires future generations to leave the world a better place than when they inhabited it. Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah, Aga Khan III, was one such visionary, whose contributions to politics, education and social reform left an indelible mark on the 20th century. As an influential statesman, his work shaped the course of history for Muslims in the subcontinent and beyond. His contributions are nothing short of remarkable – so much so that words often fall short in capturing their true depth. Born on 2 November, 1877, he was the 48th spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims and a pioneer in many spheres of life.

In 1946, while addressing the court of Aligarh University, Aga Khan III foresaw the imminent shaped by science. “The world of the future depends on science,” he said, encouraging Muslims to embrace scientific advancement. He envisioned a world where science would unlock limitless possibilities and called for establishing a research institute in Karachi to serve students from Southern Iran, Afghanistan and East Africa.

After Pakistan’s creation, he further advocated that institutions focus on modern science and technology. His foresight laid the foundation for future generations to excel in science, a dream later realized by his grandson, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, through the establishment of the Aga Khan University in 1983. For Sir Sultan Mohamed Shah, science was intrinsic to Islam, which he described as a natural religion. He believed that God’s signs were found in the laws of nature, urging Muslims to study and excel in scientific thought to thrive in the modern world.

The vision of Aga Khan III extended beyond education and science to encompass the socio-political fabric of the Muslim world. In a message to the Islamic world in 1934, he emphasized that Muslim history was at a crossroads. The medieval era was over, and Muslims had to look towards the future by embracing the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and advancing in science, knowledge and social progress. He emphasized that the future of Islam lay in reform, highlighting that if it did not move forward, it risked being lost to history.

He highlighted the need to integrate scientific advancements into industry, with agricultural endeavours as the cornerstone of the industrialization process. “Science must be brought into industry, including agriculture,” he urged, pointing out that modernizing agricultural practices through the application of scientific methods would not only increase food production but also contribute to broader economic growth. Another important aspect was his vision of combining economic self-sufficiency with modern science and technology that was ahead of its time, offering a blueprint for how nations were capable of maintaining their independence to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

One of Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah’s greatest contributions was his commitment to the advancement of women. He believed that societies prospered where women were empowered through education and equality. For him, national progress would be impossible unless women were given the opportunity to play their rightful role in society, with full political and social participation.

Furthermore, Aga Khan III was a champion of peace, a value that guided his actions throughout his life. His dedication to global harmony led him to serve as President of the League of Nations, the predecessor to the United Nations. In 1946, during a lecture at the Dar es Salaam Cultural Society, he stated, “The desires, dreams, and hopes, the ideal of all that is best in the spirit of man, is peace.” He underscored that the essence of Islam, and all great religions, was peace – peace between individuals, peace in thought and peace in action. He reminded the world that Islam sought to “live and let live,” adhering to the peaceful principles set by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Today, his grandson, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, continues to advance his grandfather’s mission through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). As one of the largest development organizations in the world, AKDN is dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals in communities across Asia and Africa. Whether in education, healthcare, economic and rural development, or the preservation of cultural heritage, AKDN remains a global leader in fostering progress and excellence in the developing world. Additionally, Aga Khan IV championed pluralism as a means of fostering understanding between cultures, exemplified by the establishment of the Global Centre for Pluralism. Committed to bridging the gap between the Muslim and Western worlds, he had fittingly described the “clash of civilizations” as a “clash of ignorance.”

Through his visionary leadership, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah, Aga Khan III has left a legacy of intellectual, political and social advancement that continue to inspire generations. His unwavering belief in education, science and the empowerment of all people, particularly women, laid the foundation for a more equitable and progressive society. His timeless message of peace and reform remains as relevant today as it was during his lifetime, reminding us that it is essential the way forward must focus on progress, education and a commitment to the common good. Today, on his birth anniversary, we honour and celebrate his enduring legacy.

