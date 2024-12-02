Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Gilgit-Baltistan

By: Israruddin Israr

Each year on December 3, the world observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), a day dedicated to recognizing the importance of empowering PWDs and promoting their inclusion in all aspects of society. The theme for 2024, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future,” calls for a stronger leadership role for PWDs in shaping a more equitable world. Despite representing 16% of the global population, PWDs continue to face significant barriers to education, employment, and leadership positions, primarily due to stigma, discrimination, and weak policy enforcement. To make real progress in health equity, sustainable development, and inclusivity, it is essential to amplify their voices and empower them to lead.

In Pakistan, nearly 6.2% of the population lives with disabilities, although some estimates suggest the number may be as high as 27 million. Over the years, there have been important legislative advancements, such as the Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance, 1981 (amended in 2015) and the Disabilities Rights Act, 2020, which provide legal protections for PWDs. Additionally, Pakistan’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) is a step toward ensuring the human rights of PWDs. Yet, despite these frameworks, implementation remains a challenge. For example, the federal government has set a 2% employment quota for PWDs, but it is seldom enforced. Accessibility to public spaces and services remains limited, and there is a lack of consistent support for assistive technologies.

In 2020, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued rulings to emphasize the enforcement of PWD laws, call for updated disability statistics, and ensure improved access to infrastructure and assistive technology. Unfortunately, tangible progress in these areas has been slow.

The Situation of PWDs in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), home to around 2 million people, is estimated to have 80,000 PWDs, making up 4% of the population, according to the BISP survey. However, only 16,000 of these individuals are officially certified by the Social Welfare Department, and just 7,000 possess CNICs. These statistics point to a larger issue of unregistered and unsupported PWDs in the region. Since 2009, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) office in Gilgit, led by disability rights advocate Irshad Kazmi, has been at the forefront of championing the rights of PWDs in the region. Through persistent advocacy, they have achieved key milestones, such as the passage of disability rights legislation in the GB Assembly, increased public sector recruitment quotas for PWDs, and the promotion of inclusive policies. Despite these victories, significant gaps persist, especially in the implementation of policies, accessibility to services, and the general social attitude toward people with disabilities.

As we approach the International Day of PWDs, it is essential to reflect on the key challenges and consider actionable solutions to create a more inclusive society in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Legislation and Policy Implementation:

The first critical issue is the enforcement of existing legislation. While the GB Rights of PWDs Act, 2019 provides essential legal protections, its implementation remains weak. There is an urgent need to develop the Rules of Business (RoBs) for this act and establish a provincial council for disability rights to ensure effective monitoring and enforcement. Additionally, PWDs must be included in local governance through the GB Local Bodies Act, 2014, and their political participation should be encouraged to ensure that their voices are represented in decision-making processes at the local level.

Infrastructure and Accessibility:

Accessibility must be a top priority in the development of an inclusive society. Public spaces, transportation, digital services, and healthcare facilities must be designed with PWDs in mind. This includes:

Communication accessibility through Braille, sign language interpreters, and plain language materials.

Educational accessibility by implementing inclusive curricula and providing assistive technologies in schools.

Economic accessibility through affordable healthcare and assistive devices.

Cultural and social accessibility to ensure PWDs can participate in recreational and cultural activities.

Physical accessibility by ensuring that public spaces are barrier-free, with ramps, elevators, and accessible restrooms.

Transportation accessibility by introducing low-floor buses, priority seating, and accessible transit systems.

Digital accessibility by ensuring government services are equipped with screen readers, captions, and high-contrast designs.

Health and Rehabilitation: There is an urgent need for psychiatric hospitals and independent living centers in every district of GB to support individuals with mental and developmental disabilities. Establishing shelter homes and rehabilitation centers would provide crucial services for those who require long-term care and support.

Education:

Inclusive education must be promoted by setting up specialized resource rooms in schools that are equipped with assistive technologies. The Special Education Complex in Gilgit should be upgraded to a degree college to enhance opportunities for higher education, and its hostel, currently occupied by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), should be evacuated to make space for students with disabilities.

Employment and Economic Empowerment:

Implementing and expanding the public sector employment quota for PWDs is essential. Moreover, providing assistive devices, vocational training, and financial aid can help empower PWDs economically, enabling them to contribute to the workforce and their communities.

Awareness and Social Change:

Public awareness campaigns are critical to changing attitudes toward PWDs. These campaigns should target both the general public and service providers to increase understanding of PWD rights and needs. Additionally, special attention should be given to the unique vulnerabilities of women and children with disabilities, who often face multiple forms of discrimination.

Certification and Data Collection:

To ensure that all PWDs are recognized and supported, it is essential to simplify and expedite the certification and CNIC issuance process. The goal should be to certify all PWDs within next six months. Regularly updating disability statistics in GB will help to monitor progress and allocate resources effectively.

Support for the associations of PWDs:

It is imperative to support the rights-based and welfare NGOs working for the empowerment of PWDs in Gilgit-Baltistan. Some of these organizations include the Amjad Nadeem Foundation, Dar Ul Huner Foundation, Vision Welfare Foundation, Good Will Foundation, Tehmina Welfare Foundation, and the Association of PWDs Gilgit-Baltistan, among others.

Empowering PWDs is not just a moral imperative but also essential for achieving an inclusive and sustainable future in Gilgit-Baltistan. While there have been some positive steps forward, the region still faces significant challenges in policy enforcement, infrastructure development, and social attitudes. By addressing these gaps, we can create a society that truly values the contributions of every individual, regardless of their abilities. For Gilgit-Baltistan to progress, the rights and inclusion of PWDs must be prioritized, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives and participate fully in society.

