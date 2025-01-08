Hunza’s Six-Day Protest Ends as Government Commits to Resolving Energy Crisis and Development Demands

HUNZA: The six-day-long protest and sit-in (Dharna) in Aliabad, Hunza, over the region’s severe electricity crisis has concluded following the government’s agreement, in principle, to address all 14 demands outlined by the protesters. The resolution, presented during the protest, called on the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and relevant authorities to take swift action on key energy and development issues.

During the final phase of the Dharna, government representatives assured the public of their commitment to fulfilling the demands. The major points of the agreement include:

1. 54 MW Attabad Power Project

Immediate commencement of work on the 54 MW Attabad Power Project.

Any surplus electricity generated will be allocated to other districts of GB.

Employment opportunities from Grade 1-9 in the project will prioritize Hunza domicile holders.

Affected landowners will be compensated on a priority basis.

Victims of the Attabad landslide disaster who have yet to receive compensation will be addressed promptly.

2. Solar Power Project

In the short term, 20 MW of electricity from the planned 100 MW solar project will be allocated to Hunza to mitigate the acute power crisis.

3. Revenue from Pak-China Trade

The 13 billion PKR revenue generated from Pak-China border trade will be allocated to the development of Hunza.

A power transmission line will be extended from Khunjerab to Hunza.

4. Implementation and Oversight

Timely and transparent implementation of energy projects will be ensured.

Qualified and capable officials will be appointed in the Power Department to ensure effective project execution and uninterrupted power supply.

5. National Finance Commission (NFC) Inclusion

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan will be formally included in the National Finance Commission framework to secure its share in federal financial allocations.

Completion of projects in Chipusan, Passu and Hassanabad in an expedited manner was also demanded by the protesters.

The resolution of the protest marks the end of a historic six-day sit-in, which saw massive participation from Hunza residents demanding immediate and sustainable solutions to the region’s prolonged energy crisis.

Community leaders, while expressing cautious optimism, emphasized the need for the government to fulfill its commitments promptly to avoid future unrest. They urged authorities to demonstrate accountability and efficiency in addressing Hunza’s pressing developmental challenges.

