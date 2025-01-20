Moot highlights challenges to IT startups in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (PR) Participants of a moot on new startups pored over ways to create a conducive environment for innovation in the country to foster entrepreneurship.

The event was organized by NomadsTech. The chief guest of the moot was Najm us Saqib. Other guests included IT experts Khuram Khalid and Dr. Danish, as well as Ms. Rehina, a startup expert.

NomadsTech Managing Director and Co-founder Najm us Saqib while addressing the conference emphasised the urgent need for reforms to support Pakistan’s IT sector.

He stressed the importance of accommodating aspiring students and entrepreneurs in the tech industry by simplifying laws and regulations.

“If the government ensures streamlined policies and improves internet quality, we can train and empower a significant number of individuals in the IT sector,” Saqib stated.

Discussing the ongoing challenges faced by the IT industry, he highlighted how poor internet infrastructure has led to several companies relocating to the UAE and other countries. This exodus, according to Saqib, has resulted in widespread job losses in Pakistan’s tech sector.

“Reliable and high-quality internet is critical. If addressed, it could create thousands of jobs for the youth and foster a conducive environment for startups to thrive,” Saqib remarked.

He concluded by urging policymakers to prioritize IT sector reforms to retain talent, boost economic growth, and position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global tech industry.

