MHI

Prince Rahim Aga Khan is the 50th Imam of the Global Ismaili Jamat

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
Less than a minute

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V is the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, as designated by Mawlana Shah Karim in accordance with the historical Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim tradition and practice of nass.

The announcement was made in the presence of the Imam’s family and senior Jamati leaders, in Lisbon on 5 February 2025, following the reading of Mawlana Shah Karim’s Will.

The news of the announcment has been shared through an official release from the Diwan of Ismaili Imamat.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
Less than a minute

Related Articles

‘AKDN will continue to work with partners to improve quality of life’

3 days ago

Biography of His Highness The Aga Khan

3 days ago

“The Aga Khan’s contributions transcnded borders, bringing hope and progress”: PM Shahbaz

3 days ago

Biography of Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the New Hazar Imam

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button