Prince Rahim Aga Khan is the 50th Imam of the Global Ismaili Jamat

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V is the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, as designated by Mawlana Shah Karim in accordance with the historical Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim tradition and practice of nass.



The announcement was made in the presence of the Imam’s family and senior Jamati leaders, in Lisbon on 5 February 2025, following the reading of Mawlana Shah Karim’s Will.

The news of the announcment has been shared through an official release from the Diwan of Ismaili Imamat.

