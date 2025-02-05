“The Aga Khan’s contributions transcnded borders, bringing hope and progress”: PM Shahbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan.



In a post on his X handle, he said Prince Karim Aga Khan was a man of vision, faith and generosity and his enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations. His contributions transcended borders, bringing hope and progress to communities in need.



Shehbaz Sharif said Prince Karim Aga Khan was a remarkable leader whose life was dedicated to uplifting communities across the world. Through his tireless efforts in poverty alleviation, healthcare and gender equality, he championed the cause of the marginalized, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives.

