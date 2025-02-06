Prince Karim Aga Khan will be laid to rest in Aswan, Egypt, on February 9

LISBON: The Ismaili community around the world is preparing for the funeral ceremony of Mawlana Shah Karim, the revered 49th Imam, which will take place at the Ismaili Centre Lisbon on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 11:00 GMT.

According to information shared by the Diwan of Ismaili Imamat, the ceremony will be an intimate event attended by invited guests, including representatives from the global Ismaili Jamat, who will be present through the 22 National Council presidents. In recognition of the solemn occasion, the event will be broadcast live on The Ismaili TV, with arrangements made to screen the ceremony at Jamatkhanas worldwide, allowing the Jamat to participate in this historic moment. Details regarding the screenings will be communicated by National Councils.

Following the funeral, Mawlana Shah Karim will be laid to rest in a private burial ceremony in Aswan on Sunday, February 9. This will mark the final farewell to the 49th Imam, whose leadership spanned over six decades, guiding the Ismaili community through a period of immense social and economic development. It is pertinent to note that the Aga Khan’s predecessor, Aga Khan the third, was also laid to rest in Aswan, Egypt.

A special Homage ceremony will be held in Lisbon on Tuesday, February 11, where Mawlana Hazar Imam will receive senior leaders of the Jamat. During this event, these leaders will pledge their allegiance to the 50th Imam on behalf of the global Ismaili community. It is anticipated that Hazar Imam will introduce an update to the Ismaili constitution and offer Irshad Mubarak (special guidance) to the Jamat.

Arrangements have also been made to screen the Homage ceremony live at Jamatkhanas exclusively for members of the Jamat. Further details on the timings and locations of the screenings will be shared by National Councils in due course.

The passing of Mawlana Shah Karim marks the end of an era, and Ismailis worldwide are expected to unite in reflection, prayer, and commitment to the legacy of their beloved Imam.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

