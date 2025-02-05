Gilgit-Baltistan Declares Three Days of Mourning In Honor of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan

Gilgit: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has announced three days of mourning from February 5 to 7, 2025, following the passing of His Highness Aga Khan IV, Shah Karim al-Hussaini, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community.

According to an official notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the national flag of Pakistan shall be flown at half-mast throughout the region during this period.

Prince Karim Aga Khan took a keen interest in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, establishing educational and health facilities, as well as launching numerous projects aimed at the economic upliftment of the local community.

Established in the early 1980s, the Aga Khan Rural Support Program worked with communities across the region to build infrastructure and mobilize local populations to play an active role in the development of their villages and towns. Over time, additional AKDN agencies began operating in the region, investing in cultural preservation, tourism promotion, and improvements in the financial sector.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

