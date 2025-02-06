Pakistan Declares Day of Mourning for Aga Khan IV’s Funeral on February 8th

The Government of Pakistan has announced that February 8, 2025, will be observed as a national Day of Mourning in honor of the late Aga Khan IV. As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country on the day of his funeral.

Aga Khan IV, the 49th Imam of the Ismaili Muslim community, was widely recognized for his contributions to humanitarian work, education, and global development. His leadership spanned decades, during which he played a pivotal role in poverty alleviation, cultural preservation, and interfaith harmony.