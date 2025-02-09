Prince Karim Aga Khan IV Laid to Rest in Aswan, Egypt – A Legacy Rooted in Fatimid History

Aswan, Egypt: Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV and the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community, was laid to rest in Aswan, Egypt, following his passing on February 4, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal. His burial took place in a private ceremony, continuing the historical connection between the Ismaili Imamat and Egypt.

The funeral service was initially held in Lisbon, attended by global dignitaries, including Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Spain’s King Emeritus Juan Carlos, and Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The Governor of Aswan facilitated and participated in a dignified procession through the city to the banks of the River Nile. Mawlana Shah Karim’s casket was then transferred by boat in a ceremonial crossing to the mausoleum of Mawlana Sultan Mahomed Shah. The janaza (casket) was carried by hand to the hilltop mausoleum, where Mawlana Shah Karim was interred.

After the ceremony, leaders present had the opportunity to express condolences to the family, and the Governor of Aswan presented Mawlana Hazar Imam with a symbolic key to the City of Aswan as a mark of respect.

A new mausoleum for Mawlana Shah Karim will be constructed as his final resting place on land adjacent to the existing structure.

The Aga Khan, who led the Ismaili community for nearly 68 years, was known for his humanitarian contributions and extensive development initiatives through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), which spans over 30 countries, focusing on health, education, cultural heritage, and economic development.

Resting Place in Aswan – A Historical Connection

The choice of Aswan as Aga Khan IV’s final resting place is deeply significant. His grandfather, Aga Khan III, the 48th Imam, is also buried in Aswan in a mausoleum overlooking the Nile, a site revered for its serene beauty. The location symbolizes the long-standing ties between the Ismaili leadership and Egypt, a country that played a central role in the history of the Fatimid Caliphate, the ancestors of the Aga Khans.

A Legacy of Leadership and Philanthropy

Born in Geneva in 1936 and educated at Harvard University, Aga Khan IV assumed the role of Imam at the age of 20 after the passing of his grandfather in 1957. Over the decades, he transformed the Ismaili community’s development approach, spearheading numerous projects in infrastructure, healthcare, and cultural preservation. The AKDN, under his leadership, became one of the largest non-governmental development networks, focusing on improving the quality of life in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

With his passing, his eldest son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, has been appointed as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community. The 53-year-old has been actively involved in the AKDN’s leadership and has played a key role in initiatives related to economic development and climate resilience.

Fatimid Legacy in Egypt

The burial of Aga Khan IV in Egypt brings renewed attention to the Fatimid dynasty, from which the Ismaili Imams trace their lineage. The Fatimids established their rule in North Africa in the 10th century, later moving their capital to Cairo in 969 CE. Under their leadership, Egypt flourished as a center of learning, commerce, and religious diversity.

One of the Fatimids’ most enduring legacies is the establishment of Al-Azhar Mosque and University, which remains a globally recognized institution of Islamic scholarship. The dynasty’s contributions to art, architecture, and governance laid the foundation for Cairo’s cultural prominence.

Al-Azhar Park – Revitalizing Historic Cairo

In a nod to his ancestral heritage, Aga Khan IV initiated the development of Al-Azhar Park in Cairo, transforming a 30-hectare mound of rubble into a lush green space. Announced in 1984 and opened to the public in 2005, the park not only provides a much-needed recreational area for Cairenes but also serves as a catalyst for urban renewal in the historic Darb al-Ahmar district. The project included the restoration of several historic monuments and the revitalization of the surrounding urban fabric, reflecting the Aga Khan’s commitment to cultural preservation and community development.

A Final Resting Place

With the burial of Aga Khan IV in Aswan, the site now holds the mausoleums of two spiritual leaders of the Ismaili Muslim community. It serves as a bridge between the modern Ismaili leadership and their historical roots in Egypt. Aga Khan IV’s contributions to global humanitarian efforts and the preservation of cultural heritage ensure that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

