Glacier Melting in Baltistan: A Humanitarian and Environmental Crisis Threatening Livelihoods

By Tahira Batool

Nowadays, climate change impacts are becoming more immediate, shaping the world while threatening lives everywhere. One of the most alarming consequences is the instability of glacier lakes, particularly those directly fed by retreating glaciers. As the Earth’s temperature rises, these lakes become increasingly unstable, leading to a higher risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). These destructive events unleash torrents of water that can wipe out entire villages within minutes.

Gilgit-Baltistan hosts the largest group of glaciers outside the polar regions, including massive ones like Siachen, Baltoro, and Hisper. With global temperatures rising, glaciers have been melting at an accelerated rate, causing floods with increasing frequency and severity. Pakistan has around 7,000 glaciers, most of which are in Gilgit-Baltistan, home to three of the world’s largest glaciers identified by the Global Green Natural Environment.

Climate change is accelerating glacial melt, heightening the risk of floods and glacier lake bursts. Surprisingly, even the UK has been identified as a relatively high-risk zone for GLOF-related hazards. In recent years, erratic glacier movements have triggered devastating floods, water shortages, and food insecurity in small British communities. Many affected households, already struggling with poverty, have seen their farmlands eroded and vital water sources disappear, leaving thousands in a dire fight for survival.

This crisis is not gender-neutral—women and children bear the brunt of its consequences. Women, who are primarily responsible for food production, household management, and water collection, face severe hardships when resources become scarce. Children, meanwhile, suffer from interrupted education, malnutrition, and illness, pushing families deeper into poverty. The situation is further exacerbated by limited access to early warning systems and disaster preparedness initiatives, leaving communities vulnerable to sudden devastation.

Glacial melting is more than just an environmental issue—it is a humanitarian catastrophe. Failure to act now will lead to irreversible damage in Gilgit-Baltistan and other already impoverished regions.

The effects of glacial melt are most pronounced in high-altitude areas. The Himalayas and the Karakoram mountain ranges in Gilgit-Baltistan, home to some of the world’s largest non-polar glaciers, face an elevated risk of GLOFs. The Andes in South America are also experiencing similar threats, with glacial retreat causing severe water shortages in Peru, Bolivia, and Chile. Meanwhile, shrinking Arctic ice sheets are altering weather patterns and raising sea levels, and Europe’s Alps are rapidly losing glaciers that supply freshwater and sustain tourism.

In May 2022, the Shisper Glacier in Hasanabad, Hunza, caused a devastating GLOF, destroying farmland crucial for Indigenous families who relied on crops like wheat and barley. The impact extended beyond food loss, as the destruction of irrigation systems forced women to walk miles daily in search of water. A bar graph highlighting Gilgit-Baltistan’s agricultural production shows that apricots, apples, and tomatoes form a significant portion of the region’s crops, further emphasizing the gravity of losing these essential food sources.

Glacial melting is crippling the agricultural sector, the backbone of food security and income in Baltistan. While the initial increase in water flow may seem beneficial, the long-term effect is disastrous—severe water shortages. Farmers in Gilgit-Baltistan, reliant on glacier-fed rivers for irrigation, are witnessing declining water levels, leading to reduced crop yields and drought-like conditions.

Sudden floods and landslides further aggravate the crisis. Climate change-induced landslides, coupled with GLOFs, can wipe out entire fields of barley, wheat, and vegetables within seconds. This destruction plunges families deeper into poverty, depriving them of both income and food.

The loss of agricultural productivity has severe nutritional consequences. With reduced crop output, families must survive on nutrient-poor diets, leading to widespread malnutrition. Pregnant women and children, in particular, suffer from iron and vitamin deficiencies, weakened immune systems, stunted growth, and anemia. Women, traditionally responsible for food preparation and caregiving, struggle to provide adequate nutrition for their families amid these challenges.

The agricultural cycle in Gilgit-Baltistan, dependent on distinct seasonal patterns, is being disrupted by rising temperatures. Abnormal summer heat and unusually warm autumns are interfering with natural melting processes, causing erratic river currents. Once-thriving farmlands in areas like Skardu are now barren, with crops such as tomatoes, onions, cabbages, and spinach becoming unviable.

In essence, the rapid melting of glaciers is not just an environmental disaster but a humanitarian crisis. The combined impact of water scarcity, catastrophic floods, and shifting climate patterns is eroding food security and jeopardizing the well-being of entire communities, especially women and children.

Addressing the challenges posed by glacial melting in Baltistan requires a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach. Climate-resilient agricultural practices, such as drought-resistant crops and improved irrigation systems, must be introduced to help farmers adapt to shifting water availability. Establishing early warning systems and community-based disaster preparedness initiatives is also essential for mitigating sudden climate-related shocks.

Additionally, targeted support for women and children must be prioritized. Improved access to healthcare and nutritional programs can alleviate the severe physical toll of food insecurity. Investing in economic and educational opportunities for women will empower them to build resilience and secure a better future for their families.

Finally, a collaborative effort involving non-governmental organizations, national governments, and international bodies such as UNICEF is crucial. Through coordinated financial aid, technical assistance, and policy measures, these partnerships can drive long-term improvements and protect vulnerable regions from the worsening effects of climate change.

The contributor is a student of Government and Public Policy at the National Defense University.

