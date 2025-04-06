Crawling in a Connected World

By Noor Bakht

When the world started walking, we were crawling. Today, while the world is running, we are still crawling. As others race to explore opportunities in space, we are left running across land, desperately raising our devices just to find a decent internet connection—to check if any opportunity is even on the way.

Living life without internet is unimaginable for many. Others call it “cave life.” But for us, it is a harsh reality.

We, students, suffer the most. Wasn’t it enough that we had to move out of our homes to study? Now we must also travel miles just to apply to an institution. Wasn’t it enough that we missed important occasions back home, and now we can’t even connect with our families for days?

Not just that—our careers are at risk. While the rest of the world secures admissions, we are stuck in application processes, refreshing our browsers in vain. When the network finally works, it’s too late—the deadlines have already passed.

Dear careers, RIP.

As I write this, it is April 2nd, and we’ve had no internet for two days. No one knows when it will be restored. This time, it’s Eid. Perhaps our network providers fear that we (GB) will somehow ruin everyone else’s Eid—Nauzubillah.

Our Eid greetings, sent on March 31st, will likely reach their recipients after the occasion has passed. Most of the time, I send advance wishes to my relatives, fearing that there will be no network tomorrow—and it works every time.

In a world where a minute without connectivity disconnects you from the universe, we survive for days without it.

It’s not that we live in a place with technical limitations. We do have signal towers—just no signals. Sometimes these non-working towers miraculously start working, and we naively assume it’s because it’s winter and there are no leaves to block the signals. Sometimes we blame the trees; other times, the increased number of users. But deep down, we know the truth.

If a social media controversy peaks, our signal is cut off, as if we’re somehow involved. If there’s a political protest in Islamabad, signals are cut off for one day across the country—and for three days in GB. If there’s a global controversy, our signals are cut off until the situation is under control.

Sometimes I wonder if we actually live in the 21st century.

Many people have started to forcefully believe that disconnecting from the world means peace, and that no social media means no distress. We have nature—why not enjoy it?

As if nature alone will bring career opportunities and facilities to our doorsteps.

We cannot afford to be so carefree. This is about our futures. Let’s not accept it.

Now, even I’m confused—am I complaining about having no network at all, or just no internet connection?

Either way, it’s the same.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

