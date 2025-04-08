Education

U.S. Shuts Down Prestigious UGRAD Program for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (PR) After 15 years of transformative educational exchange, the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program for Pakistan (Global UGRAD) has officially concluded, according to an announcement made by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

The U.S. Department of State has informed USEFP that the Global UGRAD-Pakistan Program will no longer be offered. The program, which has impacted thousands of Pakistani undergraduate students since its inception, was known for promoting academic growth, cultural understanding, and leadership development through a semester-long study opportunity at universities across the United States.

“This news may be disappointing, especially for those who applied this year and were looking forward to this opportunity,” said the official statement from USEFP. “Over the years, the Global UGRAD Program has provided life-changing experiences to thousands of students.”

USEFP expressed immense pride in the program’s legacy and its role in building stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States through people-to-people exchange. They also acknowledged the dedication of students who participated and thanked all applicants for their commitment to personal and academic growth.

While the chapter of Global UGRAD is now closed, USEFP encouraged students to seek other exchange and scholarship opportunities that align with their goals and aspirations.

