An Epoch of Institutionalization

In a recent statement, the Chief Minister (CM) of Gilgit-Baltistan, Advocate Amjad Hussain Zar, announced the establishment of the Glacier Protection Authority (GPA) and proposed setting up an academy for the training and development of Local Government Body (LGB) representatives; a move that reflects the institution-building instincts of his administration. This is a welcome development, and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have every reason to commend his approach to governance. Earlier, his emphasis on legislation, culminating in the passage of the Land Reform Act 2025, won him considerable popularity and sensitized the region’s youth to the importance of lawmaking and the fundamental role of legislators. Together, these measures paved the way for his rise to the office of Chief Minister. This time, he has championed the idea of institution-building itself; a philosophy widely regarded as both an effective mode of governance and a durable solution to the problems besetting the region. Beyond innovation, it is precisely this kind of institutional thinking that separates successful nations from failed ones. Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, authors of the celebrated book Why Nations Fail, argue that it is institutions, more than any other factor, that determine whether a nation succeeds or fails. They further contend that inclusive institutions, built on pluralist foundations, tend to generate high rates of success, whereas extractive institutions, centered on concentrated power, allow prosperity to be enjoyed by only a privileged few. The result is a hierarchy of political and economic institutions: the first kind is worth welcoming, while the second demands careful deliberation and inclusive design if it is to yield fruitful outcomes.

Gilgit-Baltistan, being a nascent and still-evolving province, lags behind the mainstream provinces in institutional infrastructure. Compounding this, its people are yet not fully accustomed to structured governance. Against this backdrop, the region has yet to mature into a true edifice of democratic governance. Devolution of power, for instance, has failed to materialize since 2004, for a range of avoidable reasons. Instead, the region has witnessed a steady concentration of power in Islamabad, with many of its problems attributable to significant federal interference. This has bred a deep mistrust among the people, who remain wary of the federal government’s intentions. The PPP-led government is well aware of these fault lines, and the Chief Minister, at the helm, has shown a clear resolve to smooth out the wrinkles and bridge the divide left behind by previous administrations. His campaign during the general elections signaled an intent to build a constructive working relationship with the center; an approach borne out in his recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he underscored the need for support in steering the region out of crisis. The Prime Minister, in turn, assured him of full support in addressing GB’s challenges. The Chief Minister’s efforts of building new governance structures, involving youth in decision-making, and creating employment opportunities through public partnerships, are commendable measures that deserve recognition at every level.

Institutions play a vital role in strengthening governance, transparency, and inclusiveness within a society. The Chief Minister’s recent pledge to hold local government elections reflects his commitment to decentralization and underscores his seriousness about democratizing society. Gilgit-Baltistan is rich in potential ranging from tourism and minerals to its shared border with the People’s Republic of China. All of which could transform the region into a developed province and improve the well-being of the people who inhabit its striking mountainous terrain. Tourism and mining, in particular, could prove lucrative not only for domestic investors but also for the foreigners. The region’s proximity to a booming economy of the world can draw global attention, provided political stability and law and order are maintained. Both the center and the security establishment must remain mindful of the region’s sensitivities and support the elected government in realizing this potential: a potential that could ease the burden on the federal exchequer, open new avenues for revenue generation, and ultimately turn GB into a model province. The center, for its part, must earmark a lion’s share of the budget to GB in order to improve connectivity and strengthen the institutions capable of capitalizing on what the region has to offer.

This institution-building initiative reflects the ingenuity of the Chief Executive and holds the promise of prosperity for a region long left in the shadows. Lawmakers on both the treasury and opposition benches must recognize that their captain is steering the ship in the right direction. Members within his own party, in particular, should rally behind his governance approach and lend him the strength needed to consolidate his vision. For his part, the Chief Minister must tread carefully as he builds these institutions, be mindful of the argument advanced by Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson, authors of Why Nations Fail, that inclusive institutions breed success, while extractive ones entrench a rigid hierarchy. Institutions built on the principle of the right person for the right job give rise to inclusive systems; those that abandon this very principle risk becoming extractive machinery that leads nations toward failure.

Imdad Hussain author The contributor is pursuing a PhD in International Relations and previously contested the GBLA-4 constituency election. See author's posts