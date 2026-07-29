Beyond Teacher Deployment: A Story of Educational Transformation

By Darvesh Karim, AKU-IED/PDCN

Rizwan stood quietly outside the school gate.

It was early morning. The mountains surrounding the village were still wrapped in mist, and the silence was broken only by the laughter of a few children making their way to school. In his hand, he carried a backpack filled with notebooks, lesson plans, colored markers, and dreams.

He had never imagined that his first job would take him to one of the most remote corners of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nor did he know that he was about to become much more than a teacher.

Just a few months earlier, Rizwan had been one of more than 27,500 young graduates who applied for an opportunity to become an Education Fellow. After a rigorous merit-based recruitment process involving written assessments, interviews, and teaching demonstrations, he was selected among 1,254 Education Fellows entrusted with an extraordinary responsibility to strengthen public education in government schools across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Like every other Education Fellow, Rizwan believed he had been recruited to teach.

He was wrong.

He had been recruited to learn.

Before entering his classroom, Rizwan spent days in intensive professional learning. He discovered that teaching was not about standing in front of a whiteboard and speaking while children listened. Instead, he learned how curiosity could replace memorization, how simple classroom activities could spark imagination, and how every lesson could become an opportunity for children to ask questions, investigate ideas, and think for themselves.

He learned to plan meaningful lessons, assess learning continuously, manage classrooms positively, and explore new digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to enrich his teaching. Yet the greatest lesson was simple: every child deserves to participate, to be heard, and to succeed.

The first few weeks were not easy.

Some classrooms had several grade levels learning together. Resources were limited. Science equipment was scarce. Some students had lost confidence after months without regular teachers.

At times, Rizwan wondered whether he was making any difference at all.

Then his Professional Development Teacher arrived.

Instead of inspecting him, the mentor sat quietly at the back of the classroom, observed his lesson, and afterwards asked only one question:

“If you taught this lesson again tomorrow, what would you do differently?”

That conversation changed everything.

Week after week, classroom observations became conversations. Feedback became encouragement. Reflection became a habit. Every lesson became slightly better than the one before it. Teaching was no longer a routine; it had become a journey of continuous learning.

Rizwan soon realized something remarkable.

He was never working alone.

Across all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, hundreds of other Education Fellows were facing similar challenges and celebrating similar successes. Through digital learning communities, reflective discussions, professional portfolios, and online knowledge-sharing platforms, they exchanged ideas, shared classroom innovations, solved problems together, and celebrated each other’s progress.

Although separated by mountains and valleys, they had become one professional learning community.

The project had not simply deployed teachers.

It had connected educators.

One afternoon, Rizwan visited the home of a family whose daughter had quietly stopped attending school.

The parents welcomed him with tea.

They talked not only about education but also about dreams.

Rizwan explained that every child deserved an opportunity to learn and that their daughter had shown great promise in the classroom. A week later, she returned to school.

Stories like this unfolded across Gilgit-Baltistan. Communities became partners rather than spectators. Parents grew more engaged, enrolment increased, and confidence in government schools began to return. In several districts, families even started transferring their children from private schools to nearby government schools because they recognised improvements in teaching and learning.

Then winter arrived.

Heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures closed schools across the region.

But learning did not stop.

Education Fellows transformed community spaces, schools, and colleges into Winter Camps where children continued learning despite the harsh weather. They revised Mathematics, explored Science, strengthened English, and rediscovered the joy of learning together.

For thousands of children, winter became another season of opportunity rather than interruption.

Months passed.

Rizwan’s classroom slowly transformed.

Children who once sat quietly now debated ideas. Science models appeared on classroom tables. Mathematics became an activity rather than a fear. Parents visited more often. The school felt alive.

Rizwan smiled whenever visitors praised his work.

Because he knew something they did not.

This transformation was never about him alone.

Behind every successful lesson stood an entire system: a government committed to improving education, a university investing in professional development, Professional Development Teachers providing continuous mentoring, Head Teachers creating supportive schools, District Education Offices coordinating implementation, and communities believing once again in the promise of public education.

Rizwan had become part of something much larger than himself.

Today, when people ask what the Education Fellows Project achieved, they often speak of numbers:

More than 1,254 Education Fellows

More than 600 government educational institutions

Hundreds of classroom observations

Thousands of students reached

Winter Camps

Educational exhibitions

Improved learning outcomes

Those numbers surely matter.

But they tell only part of the story.

The real achievement lies elsewhere.

It lies in classrooms where children began asking questions with confidence.

It lies in teachers who never stopped learning.

It lies in communities that rediscovered faith in their neighbourhood schools.

It lies in young graduates who arrived believing they would teach children and left realising that the children had taught them something even greater: hope.

Educational transformation rarely begins with a new building.

It begins when someone believes that every child deserves an excellent teacher.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Education Fellows Project reminds us that when young professionals are carefully selected, continuously mentored, professionally trusted, and supported by strong partnerships, they become far more than teachers.

They become catalysts of hope.

And sometimes, one teacher becomes an entire movement.

God bless all Education Fellows.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts