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Pakistan Army Helicopters Join Search for 10 Missing Climbers After Broad Peak Avalanche

Photo of Pamir Times Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours agoLast Updated: July 31, 2026
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Broad Peak (8,051m), the world's 12th-highest mountain, rises above the Karakoram with its vast summit ridge overlooking the Baltoro Glacier in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. Renowned for its beauty and formidable climbing challenges, the peak continues to attract mountaineers from around the world while reminding visitors of the power and unpredictability of the high mountains.

SKARDU: Pakistan Army Aviation has deployed two rescue helicopters carrying rescue personnel and specialized equipment to support the ongoing search and rescue operation for 10 climbers reported missing after an avalanche struck Broad Peak (8,047 metres) in Pakistan’s Karakoram Range.

According to a media update issued by the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the helicopters have been dispatched to reinforce ground teams operating in the challenging high-altitude environment. The additional aerial support is expected to enhance the effectiveness of the search for the missing climbers.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan expressed appreciation for the prompt response of Pakistan Army Aviation and other agencies involved in the rescue effort, while expressing hope for the safe recovery of those missing. The organization said it would continue to provide verified updates as more information becomes available.

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Renowned Pakistani mountaineer and tour operator Mirza Ali said the avalanche occurred below Lower Camp III on Broad Peak.

The climbers reported missing are:

  • Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy (Oman)
  • Sohail Sakhi (Pakistan)
  • Wang Zhong (China)
  • Mallory Geis (United States)
  • Nirmal Purja “Nims Dai” (Nepal)
  • Pur Bahadur Gurung “Yukta” (Nepal)
  • Kili Pemba Sherpa “Kilu” (Nepal)
  • Nima Sherpa (Nepal)
  • Nawang Thindu Sherpa (Nepal)
  • Gyalu Sherpa (Nepal)

Search and rescue operations remain underway. Authorities have not yet confirmed the condition or whereabouts of the missing climbers.

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Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

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Photo of Pamir Times Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours agoLast Updated: July 31, 2026
0 736 1 minute read

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