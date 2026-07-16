Pakistan to Honor Wildlife Guardians at 2026 Conservation Awards

Islamabad: Pakistan’s leading wildlife conservationists, rangers, and community organizations will be honored later this month after the National Committee of the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards (PWPA) finalized the recipients for the 2026 awards.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Dr. Syed Moazzam Nizami, Inspector General (Forests) at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, held at the Snow Leopard Foundation office in Islamabad. The committee reviewed 26 nominations from Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir before selecting winners across seven award categories.

The awards will be presented on 31 July at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad to mark World Ranger Day. The ceremony is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the British High Commission Pakistan, and the Snow Leopard Foundation.

The event is expected to bring together government officials, conservation organizations, wildlife professionals, and frontline rangers from across the country to recognize individuals and organizations working to protect Pakistan’s wildlife and natural heritage.

Launched in 2024 by the Snow Leopard Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards recognize outstanding contributions to wildlife conservation across Pakistan’s mountain regions.

This year, the Snow Leopard Foundation received 26 nominations, including 12 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight from Gilgit-Baltistan, and six from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Following the final selection, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured three awards each, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir received one award.

The committee also approved the introduction of a new Community Conservation Award to recognize community-led efforts in protecting wildlife and mountain ecosystems. It is the first time the awards have included a category dedicated to local conservation initiatives, reflecting the growing role of communities in safeguarding biodiversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Shezra Mansab Kharal said the awards honor people working on the frontlines of conservation, often in some of Pakistan’s most challenging environments.

“The Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards celebrate the courage of the people who stand on the frontlines of conservation. Their commitment safeguards not only endangered wildlife but also the ecological security and natural heritage of Pakistan,” she said.

Dr. Syed Moazzam Nizami said conservation succeeds because of the dedication of people who protect nature every day, often away from public attention.

“The Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards acknowledge these silent guardians whose vigilance strengthens ecosystems, supports local communities, and preserves Pakistan’s remarkable wildlife,” he said.

Snow Leopard Foundation Director Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz said rangers, wildlife watchers, and local communities are the backbone of conservation efforts in Pakistan.

“The Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards celebrate these unsung heroes whose dedication keeps our wildlife and ecosystems alive. Their work deserves recognition, respect and continued support,” he said.

Senior wildlife expert Ashiq Ahmad Khan, a member of the national committee, said every ranger, watcher, and community guardian represents years of dedicated service.

“These awards recognize the people whose daily efforts protect Pakistan’s wildlife and inspire others to join the conservation movement,” he said.

The committee also agreed in principle to introduce a dedicated Research Award in future editions of the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards to recognize outstanding contributions to wildlife research. It further decided that each provincial wildlife department would nominate a permanent focal person to ensure continuity in future meetings.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz, Director of the Snow Leopard Foundation; Abid Ali, Director of the Central Karakoram National Park, Gilgit-Baltistan; Muhammad Faique Khan, Conservator, Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Naeem Iftikhar Dar, Director, Fisheries and Wildlife Department, Azad Jammu and Kashmir; senior wildlife expert Ashiq Ahmad Khan; Abdul Shakoor Khan, Deputy Director, Fisheries and Wildlife Department AJK; and other committee members.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts