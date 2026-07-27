The Fragile Health in the Journey of Progress

By Nasim Zahid

For generations, many communities in Pakistan’s northern regions were known not only for their breathtaking landscapes but also for the remarkable health and longevity of their people. Life was simple, yet it offered lessons that modern society is beginning to rediscover. People walked long distances through valleys and mountains, worked with their hands, breathed clean air, and ate fresh, home-grown foods prepared from natural ingredients. Physical activity was not considered exercise; it was simply a way of life.

Today, our lifestyles have changed dramatically. Roads, technology, and urbanization have brought convenience and economic opportunities that have improved many aspects of life. However, these advances have also encouraged habits that quietly undermine our health. Walking has been replaced by vehicles, traditional diets by highly processed foods, and active lifestyles by long hours of sitting.

Ironically, many families in regions once celebrated for healthy living now sell their fresh fruits, dairy products, and other locally produced foods to earn an income, while purchasing inexpensive processed foods for daily consumption. What was once a source of health has gradually become a source of economic survival, often at the expense of long-term well-being. The consequences are becoming increasingly visible. Rising rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses are closely linked to physical inactivity and unhealthy diets. These diseases were once relatively uncommon in many rural communities but are now affecting people at younger ages than ever before.

Longevity is not simply about living longer; it is about living healthier, remaining physically active, mentally engaged, and socially connected throughout life. Regular walking, active daily routines, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and strong community relationships remain some of the most effective and affordable ways to promote healthy ageing.

The solution does not require rejecting modern life. Rather, it requires finding a balance between progress and the healthy traditions that sustained previous generations. Communities should be encouraged to preserve their local food systems, schools should promote physical activity from an early age, urban planners should create safe spaces for walking and recreation, and public health policies should make healthy choices easier for everyone. Perhaps the greatest lesson from our elders is that health is not built in hospitals—it is built through the choices we make every day. Every walk we take, every wholesome meal we eat, and every hour we spend moving rather than sitting is an investment in a longer, healthier, and more meaningful life.

Progress should improve our lives, not shorten them. As we continue to embrace modernity, let us ensure that we do not leave behind the simple habits that once made our communities among the healthiest and longest-living in the world.

The writer belongs to Ghizer District, Gilgit-Baltistan, and is a third-year BS Psychology student at the University of Karachi with a background in medicine and public health.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts