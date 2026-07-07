Amjad Hussain Advocate Sworn In as Fifth Elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Amjad Hussain Advocate was sworn in as the fifth elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan during a ceremony held at the historic Chinar Bagh on Monday. Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath in the presence of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, federal and provincial leaders, members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, senior civil and military officials, diplomats, and a large gathering of party workers and supporters.

Amjad Hussain Advocate was elected unopposed as Chief Minister by the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on June 22 after the PPP emerged as the largest party in the June 7 general elections. He is the fifth elected Chief Minister since the creation of the office under the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Order, 2009.

Addressing the ceremony, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister pledged transparent, merit-based and people-centric governance, identifying electricity shortages as the region’s most pressing challenge. He announced that all ongoing hydropower projects would be monitored on a daily basis to ensure timely completion, while emphasising the need to improve electricity bill recovery to strengthen the power sector and reduce load shedding. He also pledged governance reforms, the introduction of e-governance, transparent recruitment in government departments, and the creation of employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking at the ceremony, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his party’s commitment to advancing the constitutional, political and economic rights of Gilgit-Baltistan and said the region’s long-standing issues would continue to be pursued at the national level.

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