The Careers Chitral’s Students Never See

By Shahzeb Shahzad

The greatest barrier to a student’s failure is not always the absence of talent but the absence of possibility. A career is not merely choosing a profession, but it is the reflection of opportunities, information, guidance, and influences that shape a student’s understanding of what is possible. Career choice is more than selecting a profession; it’s a positive action that shapes an individual’s identity, financial future, fulfills family expectations, and ultimately contributes to society. The career a student chooses shapes the knowledge, skills, and careers they want to pursue in the future, shaping both their personal and professional life. A well-chosen career promotes prosperity, financial stability, and a sense of satisfaction by enabling students to pursue a career that aligns with their interests and aspirations. However, the ability to make a proper career choice is not entirely determined by a student’s personal interests and skills but is also influenced by factors like geography and educational context.

Geography has a significant role in enabling students to access career and educational opportunities. Chitral, located in the northern mountainous region of Pakistan, is characterized by its rocky landscape, scattered settlements, and remote valleys. Although these contribute to its beauty and serenity, they also present practical challenges that affect students’ educational processes and experiences. Long travel distances, poor roads, and the isolation of communities often limit access to resources, ultimately leading to a lack of opportunities. This condition leads to a lack of exposure to a wider world of careers. Opportunities like career fairs, internships, career seminars, university outreach programs, and several other competitions are conducted far less frequently there than in larger cities. As a result, many students face problems such as limited opportunities and their inability to explore emerging careers for their future. Although technological advancement has increased the capacity to explore various careers and allowed students to come across different educational resources and professional networks, many students rely on their school teachers or family members for proper career guidance. This lack of exposure does not reflect a lack of talent or skills; rather, it shows how geography plays a role in unlocking opportunities for students by giving them exposure.

As far as educational context is concerned, the educational environment plays an equal role in helping students choose their careers according to their interests and skills. Schools are not only places where students can get good marks or institutions for academic purposes but also places where students become able to identify their skills, interests, and future goals. An effective educational system doesn’t only teach students mathematics or science, but it also implements strategies and equips students with the knowledge, skills, and guidance necessary to make informed career choices. However, career development receives less attention than academic achievement, leaving students with only a limited understanding of the careers available in the world.

In Chitral, many schools place emphasis on academic performance and board examination results, which is vital, but structured career guidance remains limited or unavailable. Students are often expected to make important decisions regarding subject selection, higher education, and future careers without receiving professional career counseling or information about different career pathways. Furthermore, opportunities to meet diverse professionals, take aptitude assessments, and participate in university outreach programs are also limited. As a result, many students do not become familiar with emerging careers and future educational pathways required for their success. Strengthening career guidance in schools will not only broaden students’ awareness of available opportunities, but they will also get a chance to exhibit their skills and find a better choice for their future by becoming decisive in terms of their careers.

One of the most significant challenges affecting students’ career choices in Chitral is the limited or lack of exposure among students. Exposure enables students to explore a variety of careers and professions that perfectly align with their skills and interests. Without adequate exposure, students often make career decisions that do not match their skills and are unable to find jobs in the future. To illustrate this, imagine two students with equal talent and academic ability. One has attended career fairs, participated in university outreach programs, interacted with professionals worldwide, and explored different careers through workshops and online. The other has had little opportunity to do so; neither workshops nor online sessions are available. If both are asked to list 10 careers they are pursuing, their answers will be significantly different. It’s not because of differences in skill; instead, it’s the exposure that allowed one student to come up with several career options.

Research was conducted among secondary school students in the Chitral district. Several students identified limited exposure as one of the major factors affecting their ability to find a career. Many also emphasized the need for career seminars, internships, and interaction with professionals in order to gain exposure to diverse careers and professions.

Another significant factor influencing students’ career decisions is the limited availability of proper career counseling in schools. Although schools play a vital role in helping students excel academically and achieve good marks, career guidance receives considerably less attention. As a result, many students become unable to think carefully before selecting a subject because there have been no counseling classes to help them identify a suitable career.

To examine this, the survey conducted for this study asked students what support would help them make better career choices. The findings revealed a strong need for career counseling classes, with many participants suggesting there should be career seminars, internships, and interaction with professionals, even just once a year. These responses highlight how crucial career counseling is and how much of a role it plays in enabling students to choose their subjects and learn about careers accordingly.

The third factor is parents. Parents play a vital role in making their children’s future bright through proper guidance and by sharing their experiences. However, parental influence can sometimes become a source of pressure when children are expected to pursue specific professions that are perceived as prestigious, financially secure, and socially respected, regardless of their own interests and skills. Such expectations may discourage students by not allowing them to pursue careers of their own interest and aspiration.

The survey conducted for this study revealed that parental influence on career choice varied among students. Some students reported that their parents respect and support their career decisions, while others indicated that their parents force them to choose a specific profession, most notably medicine and engineering. These findings suggest that parents in Chitral often play a significant role in career decision-making, highlighting the importance of fostering open communication between parents and their children.

The factors discussed above indicate that students’ career choices in Chitral are affected by a combination of geographical, educational, and sociocultural factors rather than by students’ personal will alone. Limited exposure to various careers, inadequate career counseling in schools, and parental influence combine to affect a student’s ability to decide on a career according to their personal opinions, shaped by their skills. Addressing these challenges requires the collaborative efforts of schools, parents, educational authorities, and the wider community. The following recommendations are proposed to cope with these challenges in order to help students build successful and prosperous lives by allowing them to choose the path they want to follow.

Establish proper counseling classes in every school: Schools should appoint professional counselors to provide sessions that help students decide on their careers based on their interests, skills, and potential. Increase exposure to diverse careers: Schools should organize activities such as internships, workshops, and university outreach programs to make students aware of the diverse careers they can pursue. Promote parental awareness: Proper sessions by school authorities should be conducted for parents to encourage them to respect their children’s interests and not associate future success only with becoming a doctor or engineer.

By implementing these measures, the community of Chitral can create an environment where every student is empowered to make career choices based on the knowledge, confidence, and skills they possess. The future of Chitral will not be determined by the mountains that surround its students but by the opportunities that enable them to go beyond them.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts