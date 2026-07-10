Chitral: A Neglected Piece of Paradise Waiting to Be Heard

Over the years, I have noticed an interesting pattern in my interactions with colleagues and students in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Introducing myself as someone from Chitral almost always sparks the same conversation. The moment my urban peers, students or fellow faculty members discover that my roots belong to Chitral, their eyes light up with instant excitement, but their words quickly reveal a highly romanticized, static view of my home land. They recall the region’s stunning landscapes, the colourful Kalash attire, or photographs they have admired on social media. Some even struggle to place Chitral on the map, assuming it as a remote district tucked away inside Gilgit-Baltistan. While these reactions are well-intentioned, they reveal how Chitral is often reduced to a picturesque destination, an exotic postcard admired from afar rather than a vibrant region with an intricate civilization quietly carrying its own profound challenges that rarely make headlines.

This domestic blindspot became strikingly apparent during a recent professional exchange with Mr. Ghulam Abbas Chopa, a highly respected senior jurist within the Gilgit-Baltistan judiciary, known across Khaplu for his legal talent and strict impartiality. Beyond his robes, Mr. Chopa is an elite mountaineer, hiker and veteran explorer who has spent his life charting the extreme wilderness of the north. He is celebrated as the co-discoverer of Khenpi Tso, the stunning Ghanche Lake that reflects K2 and the Karakoram’s greatest peaks—a pristine site where a glacier now bears his name as the “Chopa Glacier”. Mr. Chopa first traveled across Chitral as a young explorer in 2010. Returning recently, over fifteen years later, he was shocked to find that the local infrastructure looked virtually unchanged. He described how, during a grueling ten-hour road journey into the district, his family could not find a single proper tourist motel, or a decent roadside spot for tea, only finding a meal upon reaching Chitral City. This infrastructural bottleneck is reflected in his observation of the tourist footprint: throughout that entire drive, they encountered only two other vehicles carrying visitors. An adventurer who has mapped valleys capable of attracting thousands of global travelers daily looked out at our roaring river and remarked with deep exhaustion: “Chitral is a neglected piece of paradise”.

That phrase holds two truths in a single breath. It acknowledges a beauty so fierce that feels sacred, while calling out the quiet structural abandonment that keeps this wilderness isolated from the world. Tucked into the extreme northwestern corner of Pakistan along Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor, Chitral’s sheer geographic scale led to its division into two districts: Lower Chitral, which holds the commercial hubs of Chitral City, Drosh, and Ayun; and Upper Chitral, which encompasses Booni, Mastuj, and the wild alpine borders of Broghil. Towering over this entire landscape is Tirich Mir (), the highest peak in the Hindu Kush system and a legendary destination for international climbers, surrounded by severe peaks like Istor-o-Nal, Noshaq, Buni Zom, Saraghrar, Shakawar Peak, Udren Zom, Langar Peak and the Tirich Zom Group.

Chitral’s true essence lies in its extraordinary cultural duality. Standing as a brilliant anomaly in the region, the Kalasha maintain what is arguably the most distinct ethno-religious lifestyle and unique cultural tapestry in the entire South Asia. This human element forms the true essence of the lower district, where the Kalash Valleys of Bumburet, Rumbur and Birir form a globally unique cultural landscape dotted with ancient Kalash Temples, sacred sites, and traditional wooden graveyards. On November 29, 2018, UNESCO officially placed the Kalash Suri Jagek astronomical system onto the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. This global recognition reached an even higher milestone on April 16, 2026, when the UNESCO World Heritage Centre formally accepted the entire Kalash Valleys Cultural Landscape onto Pakistan’s World Heritage Tentative List. Commenting on this breakthrough, the KP Director General of Archaeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad, told Dawn: “It is the first time an entire community and its cultural practices have been listed by the Unesco World Heritage Tentative List.” Consequently, this formal recognition elevates the valley from a regional treasure to a globally significant sanctuary of living history.

Flowing parallel to the Kalasha is the mainstream Chitrali (Khow) Culture, which possesses its own unique and mesmerizing beauty. The Khow identity is anchored by the deep elegance of the Khowar language, a Dardic tongue renowned for its intricate system of honorifics, proverbs, and idiomatic expressions. Chitrali society has long been celebrated across South Asia as a true sanctuary of peace, where mutual respect and inter-religious tolerance thrive, and disputes are settled through a deeply ingrained communal code of honor and hospitality.This cultural uniqueness is beautifully expressed in their material traditions, from the traditional wooden mosques and architecturally significant Ismaili Jamatkhanas to the woolen Pakol (the cap) and the Shukai (the hand-woven woolen robe). The soul of the Khow people is laid bare in the haunting, melancholic strings of the Chitrali Sitar that echo through the orchards, telling stories of long winter isolations, romance and deep longing during seasonal gatherings like Pathak and Qaqlasht festivals etc. Together, the harmony between the indigenous Kalasha and the soft-spoken, deeply poetic Khow people gives Chitral an unmatched human diversity.

The natural wealth and historical heritage of the region extend across an atlas of untouched wonders that hold immense global appeal, spanning a vast web of majestic valleys including Laspur, Yarkhun, Mastuj, Torkhow, Mulkhow, Lotkoh, Garam Chashma, Madaklasht, Terich, Oveer, Arkari, Karimabad, Reshun, Booni, Brep, Shagram and many more. In the spring, the dry landscape softens at the Qaqlasht Meadows, an immense elevated plateau that transforms into a brilliant green carpet alongside the serene Teru Meadows and Chuinj Meadows. Further there lie the hidden, the lush green Shiphishun and Chumarkhon, leading toward the extreme northern frontier are the Broghil National Park and its sweeping Broghil Plateau. This high-altitude steppe averaging over 3,800 meters shelters the domestic yak and holds a network of over 20 alpine lakes, including Chashma Lake, Kozgah Lake, Bashqaro Lake, Gazin Lake, Shouur Lake, and the majestic, deep-blue expanse of Karambar Lake locating at the junction of Ghizr District and Borogil Valley and is the second-highest lake in Pakistan which is complemented by Shandur Lake and Dragon Lake in Laspur. To the south, protected ecosystems thrive within the Chitral Gol National Park, alongside the Tooshi Game Reserve, Gehrait Conservancy and Tirich Mir National Park, forming towering sanctuaries for the majestic Markhor, Snow Leopard, Himalayan Ibex, Himalayan Wolf and Golden Eagle.

This wilderness opens up to the lush fields of Ayun Valley and the peaceful plains of Mori Lasht and Sor Laspur. Historically, the valley is anchored by the architectural legacy of the Chitral Fort (Shahi Fort), Ayun Fort, the ancient watchtowers, and Bala Hisar or Mastuj Fort, alongside the grand Shahi Mosque Chitral and the Governor’s Cottage. Culturally, these landmarks are supported by the Chitral Museum and the Kalasha Museum, which preserve ancient human ancestry. Higher up, the pristine retreat of Barmoghlasht stands as a magnificent summer destination, while the geothermal hot springs of Garam Chashma and Arkari Hot Springs boil up near the Afghan border, famous for their therapeutic sulfur waters and agricultural riverbanks. These regions are fed by a powerful network of waterways, including the Chitral (Kunar), Yarkhun, Mastuj, Laspur, Lutkoh, Torkhow, and Mulkhow rivers. Finally, resting on the border with Gilgit-Baltistan is the legendary Shandur Pass and its plateau, home to the highest polo ground on earth ().

Yet, despite possessing an unparalleled concentration of world-class tourist spots—from the biodiversity corridors of Chitral Gol and Broghil to the historic ramparts of its ancient forts, scenic villages like Mogh and Terich, and prime adventure activities like trekking to Tirich Mir Base Camp, mountaineering, trout fishing, and jeep safaris—Chitral remains a largely untapped wilderness simply because it has been left to languish without public awareness and basic infrastructure. For the global adventurer, these national parks, mountain passes like Lowari, Broghil, Darkot, Dorah, Karambar, Nukhshir, and Thui, and alpine lakes represent the ultimate frontiers of eco-tourism, yet they remain practically invisible to the mainstream market due to a total lack of structured marketing campaigns. When a traveler does brave the journey, the lack of basic wayside facilities becomes an immediate barrier. There are no designated restrooms, no reliable hospitality networks, and no standard motels along long, rugged pathways. This severe deficit, coupled with a lack of localized tourism awareness among both the public and administrative bodies, ensures that a region capable of generating immense international revenue instead remains quiet, unvisited and hidden behind a wall of structural neglect.

While visionary figures like Anwar Aman have stepped forward to establish the Bejaan Hotel, offering a brilliant beacon of light for high-end, sustainable tourism and dedicated grassroots groups like local tourism clubs like Terichmir Backpackers Club Pakistan, Chitral Travel Bureau /Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) etc. are pushing their limits to promote the region, private enterprise alone cannot carry the valley’s future. It is now high time for both the Federal and Provincial governments to join hands, step up and aggressively prioritize upgrading Chitral’s crumbling roads and bridges. Without robust state intervention to fix this critical structural bottleneck, these remarkable local advancements will remain isolated gems trapped behind a barrier of treacherous terrain.

The lack of durable infrastructure leaves the region completely defenseless against climate change. Once a traveler leaves the Lowari Tunnel approach, the paved roads quickly dissolve into unpaved dirt tracks and rough, single-lane cliffside ledges carved out of shale and granite along the major routes—including the Chitral–Booni, Booni–Mastuj, Mastuj–Shandur, Chitral–Garam Chashma, Chitral–Kalash Valley, Broghil, and Terich Valley roads—where missing safety barriers are a constant hazard. Unprecedented summer cloudbursts and sudden flash floods easily wash away temporary bridges and unpaved roads, cutting off entire sub-valleys and leaving thousands of residents isolated without medical care or digital communication.

Chitral can no longer be treated as a forgotten frontier or a colorful backdrop for occasional travel videos; transforming this neglected piece of paradise into a sustainable destination without destroying its soul requires an immediate, synchronized partnership between state authorities and the local community. On one hand, the provincial and federal governments must fulfill their structural obligations by urgently upgrading treacherous road networks into safe, paved highways, while simultaneously expanding high-speed digital networks and banking facilities into remote sub-valleys. On the other hand, local community must proactively take charge of its own destination. This calls for a serious civic awakening: instead of remaining passive subjects of tourist photography, local residents must actively foster internal awareness, establishing community-based frameworks that protect the delicate Kalash and Khow heritage from aggressive commercialization while transforming themselves into highly trained, proactive owners of community-led hospitality setups.

Thus, as the sun sets over the sharp peaks of Tirich Mir, throwing long golden shadows across the wide plateau of Qaqlasht, the true spirit of Chitral becomes clear. Its true identity lives in the quiet resilience of its people, the elegance of the Khowar language, and the unshakeable peace that defines life in these mountains.

It is this enchanting reality that led the legendary travel writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar to express in his “Chitral Dastaan” and “Safar Shumal Ke” that: “چترال کوئی عام علاقہ نہیں ہے، یہ ایک داستان ہے۔ اگر آپ ایک بار اس کے پہاڑوں اور وادیوں کی خاموشی کو سن لیں، تو آپ کا دل ہمیشہ کے لیے وہیں چھوٹ جاتا ہے۔ یہ خوبصورتی انسان کو اپنی حسین اسائری میں جکڑ لیتی ہے۔ , A sentiment that beautifully translates to : “Chitral is no ordinary region; it is a living epic saga. If you once listen to the profound silence of its mountains and valleys, your heart is left behind there forever.”

The people of Chitral have protected this sanctuary of culture and biodiversity for generations. It is time for the national consciousness to look beyond shallow stereotypes and meet this brilliant landscape with the infrastructure, respect, and care that a true paradise has always deserved.

Tehmina Ali author Tehmina Ali is a Lecturer and PhD Scholar. She is passionate about teaching, research, and contributing to academic knowledge through her work. See author's posts