From Altit to 80 Countries: The 79-Year Journey of Sher Ahmad

Born in July 1947 in the historic village of Altit, Sher Ahmad entered the world at the same moment a new nation was being formed. Today, at 79 years of age, his life story mirrors a journey of growth, resilience, and global exploration.

Raised in the shadow of the centuries-old Altit Fort, Sher Ahmad became the first graduate from his locality, a milestone achievement in a time when access to higher education in the region was extremely limited. His early years were shaped by discipline, faith, and the strong community values of Hunza.

As a young athlete, he went on to represent Pakistan at the Under-21 national hockey level, becoming one of the first from Gilgit-Baltistan to reach the national stage. For a young man from the mountains, wearing the national jersey was both an honor and a symbol that dreams have no borders.

His journey then expanded internationally. Sher Ahmad pursued Business Administration studies in Canada and later continued his education in the United States. He built a professional career in international hotel and tourism management, serving in leadership positions within first-class hotel chains. Over the decades, he hosted international dignitaries, attended global tourism conferences, and traveled to 80 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

He was married at the iconic Niagara Falls, a moment he describes as one of life’s great blessings.

Yet despite becoming what he calls “a citizen of the Earth,” Sher Ahmad never forgot his roots.

He has supported educational initiatives in the region, including libraries that provide young students access to books and opportunity. He has also contributed to community efforts that serve senior citizens, believing that elders deserve dignity, respect, and care.

Deeply inspired by the teachings of Aga Khan IV, Sher Ahmad emphasizes stewardship, unity, and service to humanity. His worldview is shaped by respect for all faiths and the belief that humanity shares a common spiritual foundation.

Now at 79, still cheerful and full of warmth, he offers simple but powerful advice to the youth:

“Work hard. Never give up. Education is the greatest gift. Travel if your health allows. Believe in God. And leave the world better than you found it.”

From the narrow streets of Altit to the world’s great cities, Sher Ahmad’s life reminds us that no mountain is too high, no dream too distant, and no age too late to continue learning.

