Subedar Faiz Aman: A Hero of the Gilgit-Baltistan Freedom Struggle

By Razia Latif

Subedar Faiz Aman stands as a monumental figure in the history of the Gilgit-Baltistan freedom movement. Born in 1921 in the scenic valley of Yasin, his life was a testament to courage, strategy, and unwavering loyalty to Pakistan. From his early days, he was known for a unique blend of a gentle demeanor and formidable bravery, traits that would define his legendary career.

His journey into service began in 1938 when he joined the Gilgit Scouts as a Sepoy. His dedication and leadership qualities were quickly recognized, leading to a steady rise through the ranks. He was promoted to Havildar in 1946, to Jemadar in 1948, and finally to the rank of Subedar in 1950. This rapid progression was a clear indicator of his exceptional capabilities.

The turning point in his career, and indeed in the region’s history, came with the events of 1947. On October 27, following the announcement of the Maharaja of Kashmir’s accession to India, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan rose in revolt. In these crucial early days of the “Gilgit Rebellion,” Faiz Aman was a key operative. Acting on the orders of the movement’s leader, Major William Brown, he was dispatched to Jaglot to execute “Operation Data Khel.”

Demonstrating brilliant tactical acumen, Faiz Aman and his men reached the Ramghat Bridge. Understanding its strategic importance, he devised a plan to destroy it. The objective was twofold: to secure the outpost at Jaglot and to prevent enemy forces from Bonji from using the bridge as an escape route. At dawn on November 3, his forces launched a decisive assault. After successfully setting the bridge ablaze, they captured approximately 160 Sikh and Hindu soldiers along with a large cache of weapons and mules, which were then sent to Gilgit. This victory was a critical blow to the enemy’s logistics and morale.

His valor did not end there. Four months after the revolution, in March 1948, he was dispatched to the fronts of Dras and Purandas. He fought with immense courage in several key battles, including those at Machoi and Kharu. In a particularly daring raid at Machoi, his 20-man unit captured an entire enemy post consisting of eight tents, showcasing his audacious leadership under fire.

In recognition of his exceptional services during the liberation campaign, particularly at Ramghat Bridge, Dras, Purandas, and Zojila, the Government of Pakistan honored Subedar Faiz Aman with the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence).

Subedar Faiz Aman’s exceptional service was recognized at the highest levels, both nationally and internationally. In a distinguished honor from the British Crown, he was presented with a commemorative medal for the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on June 2nd, 1953. The medal was forwarded “By Command of Her Majesty The Queen” from Buckingham Palace to “No.45 SUBEDAR Fajz AMAN” of the Northern Scouts. This royal accolade was later complemented by a national honor when he received the Imtiazi Sanad from the President of Pakistan, Iskandar Mirza, on March 23, 1957, cementing his status as a soldier of immense respect and stature.

After retiring from the army in 1951, his sense of duty remained undimmed. He volunteered to serve again during the 1965 war. Upon his return to civilian life, he was appointed Secretary Finance for all government employees in Yasin, a role he performed with integrity for many years.

In his personal life, Faiz Aman was a family man. He was married twice and was the father of eight children, six sons and two daughters. His legacy of service was powerfully carried forward by his sons. His eldest, Subedar Major Latif Aman, Sitara I Basalat, followed directly in his footsteps. Enlisting on October 17, 1978, Latif Aman was a brilliant and brave soldier who served with distinction on many of Pakistan’s most challenging fronts, including Ladakh, the Glaciers, Siachen, and the Kashmir sector. Tragically, on August 18, 1998, he made the ultimate sacrifice, embracing Shahadat after being hit by 12 enemy bullets, and was laid to rest at his father’s feet in Yasin. Another son, Havildar Shah Aman, also served in the army, fighting on numerous fronts before retiring and settling in Yasin. The rest of his children remain active in social and welfare work within their community.

On the Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan, each November 1st, we remember our heroes and pay tribute to their sacrifices for the nation. The story of Subedar Faiz Aman is central to this remembrance a powerful reminder that the freedom we celebrate was forged by the courage and strategic brilliance of individuals like him, who risked everything for a future beyond the shackles of Dogra rule.

Subedar Faiz Aman passed away, but his story is not merely one of personal bravery. It is the story of the birth of a nation’s freedom, a legacy etched into the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan and carried on by the blood of his own son. He remains an enduring symbol of patriotism and heroism.

