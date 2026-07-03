Where Are We Heading, Our Dearest Chitral?

Growing up, the word “Chitral” was never just a geographical designation; it was an unwritten, sacred ethos. To anyone who spent their childhood wrapped in the shadow of Tirich Mir, our home was a sanctuary of unshakeable peace, an organic paradise where the societal fabric was woven from unconditional care, communal harmony and a profound respect for human dignity.

I still remember the gentle cadence of my grandfather’s voice, who, at a hundred years old, stands as a living testament to our history, as he sat by the hearth, narrating stories of a time that now feels like a distant, beautiful myth. He used to tell us how he and his companions would travel all the way to Drosh entirely on foot, navigating treacherous mountain paths for days just to secure simple wheat grains for the family. He spoke of eras marked by severe food shortages, the times of famine when the mountain winters were merciless and resources were dangerously low. Yet, his voice never carried bitterness, only pride. He recalled how, in those dark hours, the concept of individual ownership faded away; the people gathered, pooled whatever meager flour or dried fruit they possessed and cooked together. They survived not because they had enough, but because they cared enough. If a neighbor rejoiced, the valley sang; if a home wept, the entire village sat in mourning. The boundaries between sects, languages, and families didn’t separate us, they interlocked like fingers in a tight grip, a human shield against the harshness of the elements.

But nowadays, when I open media and scroll through the news, a cold, unrecognizable terror stares back at me . Over the last few weeks alone, a barrage of devastating dispatches has hit our homeland, tearing at our peace from every conceivable angle, leaving us bruised and bewildered. I find myself asking with absolute dread and a heavy heart: Where are we moving ahead? What is happening to the very soul of our sanctuary?

Just a day ago, the serene stillness of Brep was shattered by a senseless act of violence that feels entirely alien to our peaceful culture. An innocent family; a husband, his wife and his elderly father were walking home in the dark after peaceful prayers at the Jamat Khana along the main Yarkhun road. Out of the shadows of an agricultural field, cold-blooded gunfire erupted. A woman lost her life; her husband lies critically injured. There was no old enmity, no blood feud just a sudden, brutal violation of the sacred safety we always took for granted. How did we reach a point where families cannot walk home from a house of God without becoming targets?

Yet, this tragedy does not stand alone; it is the climax of an incredibly dark, agonizing month. In a terrifyingly short span, the quiet whispers of our society have been forced to confront a rising, sickening wave of criminal depravity. It tears at the mind to think how our children,who once belonged to the entire village, who could wander freely from morning till dusk through fields and orchard pathways without a single trace of fear, are now unsafe in their own neighborhoods.

We grew up in a Chitral where a child playing outside was guarded by the collective protective gaze of every passing elder. Now, that innocent freedom is being violently stolen from them. In Upper Chitral, police have had to arrest men for the horrific, drug-induced sexual assault of a local youth, while a non-local predator was apprehended under child protection laws for assaulting and threatening a vulnerable ten-year-old girl. Parents are now forced into a state of unprecedented paranoia, locking their doors and looking at shadows with suspicion. The very playgrounds of our youth are being tainted, forcing our children to grow up under a cloud of fear, stripped of the unbothered, joyful childhood that was once their birthright. Alongside these violations of our youth, even our streets have lost their historic temperance, evidenced by a violent knife attack between drivers right in the heart of Booni following a simple argument.

Simultaneously, the recent Ashura days in Drosh; the very town my grandfather walked to in search of life-sustaining grain, laid bare a sectarian fragility that our ancestors spent generations keeping at bay. The beautiful, traditional tolerance where different communities mingled, shared bread and protected each other’s spaces is being threatened by hyper-polarized digital spaces and outside disharmony, making us feel like suspicious strangers to our own lifelong neighbors.

To compound this social and moral unraveling, the earth itself seems to be turning against us, as if reflecting our internal chaos. In these exact same weeks, fierce monsoon thunderstorms have unleashed devastating flash floods across Lower Chitral ravaging Broze, Seen, Korom Kor and Goldeh. Standing crops, orchards and livestock sheds have been flattened, stripping our hardworking farmers of their livelihood in a single night, while lightning strikes in northern Chitral have tragically claimed the lives of innocent children, adding nature’s grief to our human sorrows.

Whether it is the blood on the roads of Brep, the predators stalking our children, the ideological friction in Drosh, or the merciless floods washing away our valleys, it feels as though the protective walls of our paradise are crumbling all at once.

When did we exchange our collective warmth for this cold, fragmented and traumatizing reality? If the peace we always boasted of was our true heritage, then we must look past our screens. We must ask ourselves frankly: are we actively protecting the legacy of our grandfathers, or are we letting the soul of Chitral slip through our fingers while we passively watch the destruction of our homeland flash before our eyes?

The writer is a lecturer of English and a PhD scholar. Email: mail.tehminaali@gmail.com

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts